From ‘Batman’ to ‘Star Wars’: Over $12 Million Worth of Rare TV and Film Memorabilia Is Headed to Auction

Attention, cinephiles: there’s a massive entertainment auction coming your way.

More than 1,400 iconic collectibles from over 500 Hollywood titles will go under the gavel in Los Angeles next month.

Propstore‘s memorabilia sale, which is collectively worth a whopping $12 million, includes hot-ticket offerings such as the Hero Batpod motorcycle used by Christian Bale in The Dark Night (estimate: $2 million), the dress Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) wore in Star Wars: A New Hope ($1 million to $2 million), and the shield Brad Pitt wielded in Troy ($30,000 to $60,000).

Princess Leia’s dress from Star Wars. Propstore

Horror buffs will be catered for, too. The evil clown who dragged Robbie Freeling (Oliver Robins) under the bed in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 horror flick Poltergeist is included in the sale. The creepy doll could fetch upwards of $200,000.

The creepy Poltergeist clown doll. Propstore

Fans of Harry Potter will also have the opportunity to bid on the famous circular glasses sported by Daniel Radcliff in the series ($75,000 to $150,000). If you prefer superheroes over wizards, the light-up Star-Lord helmet worn by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) in Guardians of the Galaxy could be yours for between $100,000 and $200,000. On that note, Michael Keaton’s Batsuit is also up for grabs ($40,000 to $80,000), along with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) cracked Mjolnir Hammer ($60,000 to $120,000).

The Star-Lord helmet that Chris Pratt wore in Guardians of the Galaxy. Propstore

Other notable highlights include the sunglasses that Jeff Bridges wore in The Big Lebowski ($5,000 to $10,000), the pink coat Kate Winslet sported during the sinking scene in Titanic ($100,000 to $200,000), and the rock hammer used by Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) in The Shawshank Redemption ($50,000 to $100,000). Also for sale is Harrison Ford’s costume from Blade Runner ($80,000 to $160,000), a Kevin Costner-signed baseball glove featured in Field of Dreams ($70,000 to $140,000), and Jason’s hockey mask from Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood ($60,000 to $140,000).

The auction will take place over three days, from June 28 to June 30. Bids can be placed online, over the phone, or in person at the Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A. on the first day of the sale.