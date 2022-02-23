Quantcast
Leaving on a Prayer? Jon Bon Jovi Just Unloaded His Manhattan Condo for $22 Million

The new owners of the four-bedroom corner unit will enjoy plenty of natural light, a spacious living room and Juliet balconies.

155 West 11th Street, Unit 14A Shannon Dupré/Compass

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi is saying goodbye to his spacious Manhattan apartment, which just sold for $22 million.

Tucked between the charming downtown Manhattan neighborhoods Greenwich Village and West Village, the 4,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms and panoramic views of downtown and the Hudson River. The unit offers incredible natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and, because it’s a corner unit, there are southern, western and eastern exposures. The large unit also has high ceilings, which make it feel even more spacious. By night, the recessed lighting creates a beautiful ambience and lets the city take center stage. 

Jon Bon Jovi first purchased the unit in 2017.  Shannon Dupré/Compass

The residence is accessed via a private elevator, which opens into a vestibule entry and an arrival gallery. Most impressive is the 40-foot living room, wrapped in windows, that leads to Juliet balconies. There’s also a balcony off of the eat-in chef’s kitchen, which is outfitted with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances. Sleek and contemporary, it has custom walnut-paneled cabinets and grey marble countertops. The entire apartment also has gleaming oak hardwood floors throughout.

155 West 11th

The primary suite  Shannon Dupré/Compass

The primary suite has exceptional views over Manhattan, with south and east exposures, and has a very large walk-in closet. The windowed, marble bathroom is magnificent and has a deep soaking tub looking out at the skyline. Other bedrooms also have generous closets and en-suite bathrooms, and the powder room has marble mosaic flooring. Additional perks include an office and a wine cooler.

155 West 11th

The living room spans 40 feet and has Juliet balconies.  Shannon Dupré/Compass

Located at 155 West 11th Street, Unit 14A is situated within luxury complex the Greenwich Lane, known for attracting an A-list clientele; past residents include former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon and Dexter actor Michael C. Hall. The development has five buildings and five townhouses connected via a central courtyard. The building has all the amenities residents need, including a full-time doorman, concierge, gym, pool and golf room. Greenwich Village is also home to incredible restaurants and provides nearby access to the Hudson River Park.

The Jersey-born Bon Jovi first purchased the unit in 2017 for $18.94 million. According to WSJ, he was no stranger to the neighborhood, either: In 2018, he sold a nearby West Village apartment for around $15.95 million. It remains to be seen if the musician will pick-up another residence in the area—or in Manhattan at all—or if he’s keeping his roots planted in the Garden State.

Check out more photos of the property below:

155 West 11th

The windowed primary bathroom welcomes plenty of natural light.  Shannon Dupré/Compass

155 West 11th

The corner unit offers southern, western, and eastern exposures through floor-to-ceiling windows.  Shannon Dupré/Compass

155 West 11th

Office  Shannon Dupré/Compass

155 West 11th

There are several Juliet balconies within the unit.  Shannon Dupré/Compass

