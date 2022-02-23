Leaving on a Prayer? Jon Bon Jovi Just Unloaded His Manhattan Condo for $22 Million

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi is saying goodbye to his spacious Manhattan apartment, which just sold for $22 million.

Tucked between the charming downtown Manhattan neighborhoods Greenwich Village and West Village, the 4,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms and panoramic views of downtown and the Hudson River. The unit offers incredible natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and, because it’s a corner unit, there are southern, western and eastern exposures. The large unit also has high ceilings, which make it feel even more spacious. By night, the recessed lighting creates a beautiful ambience and lets the city take center stage.

The residence is accessed via a private elevator, which opens into a vestibule entry and an arrival gallery. Most impressive is the 40-foot living room, wrapped in windows, that leads to Juliet balconies. There’s also a balcony off of the eat-in chef’s kitchen, which is outfitted with state-of-the-art Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances. Sleek and contemporary, it has custom walnut-paneled cabinets and grey marble countertops. The entire apartment also has gleaming oak hardwood floors throughout.

The primary suite has exceptional views over Manhattan, with south and east exposures, and has a very large walk-in closet. The windowed, marble bathroom is magnificent and has a deep soaking tub looking out at the skyline. Other bedrooms also have generous closets and en-suite bathrooms, and the powder room has marble mosaic flooring. Additional perks include an office and a wine cooler.

Located at 155 West 11th Street, Unit 14A is situated within luxury complex the Greenwich Lane, known for attracting an A-list clientele; past residents include former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon and Dexter actor Michael C. Hall. The development has five buildings and five townhouses connected via a central courtyard. The building has all the amenities residents need, including a full-time doorman, concierge, gym, pool and golf room. Greenwich Village is also home to incredible restaurants and provides nearby access to the Hudson River Park.

The Jersey-born Bon Jovi first purchased the unit in 2017 for $18.94 million. According to WSJ, he was no stranger to the neighborhood, either: In 2018, he sold a nearby West Village apartment for around $15.95 million. It remains to be seen if the musician will pick-up another residence in the area—or in Manhattan at all—or if he’s keeping his roots planted in the Garden State.

Check out more photos of the property below: