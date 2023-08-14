Mischa Barton’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Sells to The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall for $8.8 Million

After spending a little more than two months on the market for just under $10 million, this posh Italian-inspired villa high above Beverly Hills has officially traded hands for $8.8 million. Records show the discount-minded buyer is musician Alex Pall, who is probably best known as one-half of the Grammy-winning DJ duo The Chainsmokers.

Last sold in summer 2021 for just under $9.2 million, the three-building compound is probably best known as the one-time residence of British-born actress Mischa Barton, who paid $6.4 million for the place back in 2005 when she was starring as Marissa Cooper on Fox’s hit TV show The O.C. She went on to list the lavish abode for $8.7 million some five years later, after falling behind on her mortgage payments, before finally managing to unload it in 2016 for a smidge over $7 million to an entity linked to Agoura Hills-based investment firm Strategic Acquisitions Inc.

Tucked away behind walls and gates, on a 1.2-acre parcel sited in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the property was completed in 2003. Known as the Bowmont estate, the stucco and terra-cotta-roof structure includes a main house and two guesthouses—for a total of six bedrooms and nine baths in over 10,000 square feet of living space packed with glitzy amenities like a game room, wine cellar, gym and movie theater.

The main house is introduced via a double-height foyer displaying a curving wrought-iron staircase, which flows to formal living and dining rooms, an office space, and a gourmet kitchen decked out with a marble-topped eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances and a breakfast nook. Upstairs, a sumptuous master retreat is accessible via double doors, and comes complete with a fireplace, balcony, dual closets, and a bath sporting a soaking tub and pair of steam showers.

Not to be overlooked are the picturesque grounds, which are laced with greenery and bougainvillea, and spotlighted by a lap pool and covered loggia. There’s also a detached garage for three vehicles, plus a motorcourt equipped with a handy car turntable.

In addition to his new Beverly Hills home, Pall also maintains several houses throughout the Los Angeles area, including a 1930s bungalow in the Hollywood Hills that he bought in 2013 for $2.7 million and then remodeled. As for Barton, she’s currently set to guest star in an Amazon Freevee reboot of the Australian drama Neighbours.

The listing was held by Aaron Kirman and Cindy Ambuehl of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate; James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency repped Pall.