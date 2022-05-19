Quantcast
Amy Schumer’s $15 Million NYC Penthouse Has an Insane 3,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Space

The comedian's floor-through apartment is a not-so-little slice of heaven in the city.

Amy Schumer and her New York home Evan Joseph/Associated Press

Amy Schumer just listed her Upper West Side penthouse apartment—and it’s the furthest thing from a trainwreck.

The 4,500-square-foot home in a prewar building features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is asking $15 million. A key-locked elevator opens directly into the full-floor space, and from there it only gets better.

The dining area in Amy Schumer's home

The indoors blends seamlessly with the outdoors.  Evan Joseph

The huge living area is designed in a solarium style, with 11-foot glass walls stretching up into angled skylights. Those walls also fold open to allow access to the wraparound terrace, which offers stunning views of the Hudson River, the George Washington Bridge, and New York City writ large. A beautiful wrought-iron staircase leads up to a smaller terrace, too, where a gas line can be used to create an outdoor kitchen. In total, the outdoor space encompasses 3,000 square feet—no small feat in NYC.

Schumer is married to the chef Chris Fischer, so, as you might expect, the indoor kitchen is quite magnificent. It includes a breakfast bar, a marble-topped island and counters, and a Sub-Zero fridge, freezer and wine fridge, among other amenities. Suffice it to say that any home cook would find it more than adequate for all their dinner-party needs.

The kitchen in Amy Schumer's home

Who wouldn’t want to cook here?  Evan Joseph

The bedrooms are located in a separate wing of the house, and the primary suite’s bathroom includes a six-foot soaking tub and radiant-heat floors. The other bedrooms all come with ensuite baths, and two of the rooms have direct access to the terrace.

Schumer bought the home in 2016 for $12.15 million, and she called it her “Manhattan dream apartment” in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. A few years ago she redecorated the space with Clements Design, the interior-design firm that also worked with Jennifer Lawrence on her house.

The property is being listed by Adam D. Modlin of the Modlin Group. Check out more images below.

The living area in Amy Schumer's home

Penthouses have their perks, like the terrace outside the living area.  Evan Joseph

A bedroom in Amy Schumer's home

A relaxing place to fall asleep  Evan Joseph

A bathroom in Amy Schumer's home

And a calming space to wash up  Evan Joseph

