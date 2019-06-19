Royalty and Rock Stars Have Stayed in This Barbados Mansion. It Can Be Yours for $40 Million.

Located on the breathtaking Platinum Coast of Barbados, the castle-like Cove Spring House is a whopping 20,000-square-foot beachfront abode with 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and 19 full-time staff members on site ready to treat you like, well, royalty. (Literally: Prince Harry has stayed here in the past.) And the property just hit the market for $40 million.

The stately villa—with a footprint of 1.3 well-manicured acres—sits atop an idyllic coral cliff and boasts picturesque panoramas of the surrounding Carribean Sea. At the base of the cliff, there’s a secluded beach with private access only available from the mansion.

In addition to the open-plan design, which affords bucketloads of natural light, the mansion’s other luxurious amenities include a free-form pool and jacuzzi, a commercial kitchen, a state-of-the-art gym, a high-tech media center, as well as a sizable guest cottage.

The house was designed using coral stone and blends both Palladian and Georgian architecture. The entire property is enveloped by lush tropical gardens, which provide complete privacy—a major drawcard for aristocrats, and celebrities, too, it appears. Over the years, everyone from Elton John to Hugh Grant, Rod Stewart, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Simon Cowell have reportedly slept in Cove Spring House’s well-appointed suites.

The house is ideally positioned mid-way between Holetown and Speightstown—a stone’s throw from three championship golf courses, world-class restaurants and luxury boutiques. And luckily, you don’t need to be famous or titled to stay here. You just need to make a really, really good offer.