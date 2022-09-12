Barbara Corcoran’s Former NYC Penthouse Just Hit the Market, and It Comes With 360-Degree Views of the City

For $2.3 million, you’ve got a deal.

An Upper East Side penthouse that once belonged to Shark Tank investor and real estate mogul Barabara Corcoran has just hit the market for the first time in 25 years. Corcoran sold the pre-war duplex in 1997 to its current owners, former CNN anchor Laurin Sydney and her husband, Mark Burk, reported the New York Post. Dubbed The Tower House and likened to a “cottage in the sky,” it offers one bedroom and one bathroom. The real highlight is a lushly landscaped 1,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. An added bonus, windows on the second floor showcase 360-degree views of New York City.

Combining modern conveniences with historic charm, the penthouse doesn’t skimp on the period details. Think an original wood-burning fireplace in the living room, parquet oak floors throughout and cast-iron windows. Elsewhere, custom decorative moldings and soaring 10-foot ceilings are additional nods to the home’s architectural roots. Leading up to the loft-style bedroom from the dining nook is a glazed custom steel spiral staircase by Cheron Tompkins, which makes this rarified residence feel all the more special.

In a contemporary twist, the kitchen caters to present-day tastes with D’Oro stone countertops, glass-front cabinetry and a Gaggenau stovetop. On the second floor awaits an Amerec cedar sauna with a separate windowed bath and its own Jacuzzi soaking tub. The bedroom itself has custom closets, built-ins and a concealed TV cabinet.

Along with epic bird’s eye views, the potential for indoor-outdoor living here is another advantage. The penthouse’s landing will lead you to your own private garden oasis that conjures up Paris and “is a perfect balance of elegance and sophistication,” notes the listing. The verdant, landscaped roof deck has been outfitted with a full irrigation system and offers four exposures.

If you want to get your hands on this Upper East Side gem, the tower penthouse is being listed with Steve Gold and Scott Hernandez of The Corcoran Group, the shark’s namesake brokerage firm.

Click here to see all the photos of The Tower House.