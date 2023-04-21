Barbara Walters’s Longtime N.Y.C. Apartment Just Listed for $20 Million

Late TV news icon Barbara Walters’s New York City apartment is now up for grabs.

The Upper East Side abode is set inside 944 Fifth Avenue, a white-glove co-op, where the award-winning journalist resided for 30 years. Her 11-room home spans the entire sixth floor of the prewar building and hasn’t changed much since she lived there, says Compass, which holds the listing. Architect Nathan Korn designed the 14-story building in an Italian Renaissance palazzo style, which explains the property’s 10-foot ceilings and seamlessly connected rooms. With sweeping views of Central Park, the two-bedroom abode just splashed down on the market for $20 million.

Inside the living room with three big-picture windows and a fireplace. Donna Dotan

Just from the home’s brick-red entry foyer, you get a sense of how massive each room is, making the property an ideal space to host swanky dinner parties and daytime guests alike. Apart from its towering ceilings, the living room stretches out along Fifth Avenue with three big-picture windows and a wood-burning fireplace. Wide openings between the living room, the dining room, and the library connect the three areas for an easy entertaining flow. The eat-in kitchen also includes a butler’s pantry that might come in handy for those formal dinner occasions.

Elsewhere, you’ll discover the wood-paneled primary bedroom, with two large windows showcasing exceptional views of the park. Two bathrooms and a sitting room/office area are attached to the grand Victorian-esque space, a style seen in the room’s expansive built-in closets, which are painted with floral motifs. Two more light-filled bedrooms can be found down the hall (one is currently being used as a den), with their own bathrooms. There are also two staff rooms with baths located in the abode.

The primary bedroom with built-in closets donning floral motifs. Donna Dotan

Walters’s dressing room and library, meanwhile, might be the home’s most intriguing space. The eye-catching room is decked out in red lacquer, accented by a leopard-print carpet. The property is still furnished with unique antiques, art, and touching mementos collected by the journalist, though Walters’s estate declined to comment on whether these elements will come with the home or be sold separately, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Walters was the first female anchor of a morning and evening television-news program and was once the highest-paid TV-news personality in the country. Longtime fans of the journalist, and her decidedly lavish digs, can contact Compass’s Alexa Lambert, who holds the listing, for more details.

Click here for more images of the apartment.