Could it Be Magic? Barry Manilow’s Dreamy Malibu Beach House Lists for $10.9 Million

Spoiler alert: Barry Manilow made it through the rain—and into a 4,320-square-foot beach house. The singer-songwriter’s former residence is on the market for $10.995 million, a price tag courtesy of its recent contemporary renovation.

The 24146 Malibu Road address sits amid other beachfront residences, but juts out ever so slightly from the crowd for exquisite 180-degree ocean views, from Point Dume to Palos Verdes. And the great room’s window frontage make sure the vistas don’t go to waste—in fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find an angle of the house that doesn’t look out upon Santa Monica Bay. The three-story home’s master even has a spa-like bathroom, complete with a bathtub that looks out upon the real-life rolling waves just outside. And you’ll find a self-feeding fish tank in the great room, if, for some reason, that’s more your speed. (No judgment.)

Five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a freestanding guest house ensure there’s plenty of room for company, but if you’re getting cabin fever—er, beach house fever—Malibu’s main thoroughfare is just a ten-minute drive away. We’d recommend a quick trip to Geoffrey’s or Nobu for a bite, although 24146’s kitchen is well-equipped for in-home dining. Not to mention the property’s spacious courtyard—perfect for entertaining and serving up your own spin on Nobu’s famous sashimi tacos.

But if you’re eyeing this property, you’ll want to hit the beach as soon as you’ve signed. And in that regard, the house certainly lives up to the hype. An outdoor hot shower allows you to rinse off before trekking indoors, and there’s a Jacuzzi should you choose to stay by the shore for a little while longer. There’s also plenty of beach clubs within biking distance, should you need a change of scenery.

So yes, this property could be the magic (at last).

Sandro Dazzan, David Solomon and Anna Solomon of The Agency share the listing.

Check out more photos of 24146 Malibu Road, below: