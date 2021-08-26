Ad-Rock From The Beastie Boys Just Picked Up This $3.5 Million Pasadena Home

This quintessential midcentury modern house sits in one of Pasadena’s best neighborhood pockets, behind gates on a quiet side street. Designed by local architect Robert E. Bennett—a son of J. Cyril Bennett, architect of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium—it was built in 1960 as Bennett’s own personal home, and remained in the family for over 60 years. Earlier this month, the low-slung structure was sold for the very first time ever to Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, best known as a member of iconic, pioneering hip-hop group Beastie Boys.

Because the house was never on the market, recent photos aren’t available. But tax records show Horovitz, 54, paid exactly $3.5 million for the roughly 3,500-square-foot structure, and dated photos from previous rental listings provide a glimpse inside.

The older photos show the house received some rather unfortunate cosmetic upgrades over the past six decades, including a rather ’90s kitchen and some decidedly un-midcentury decor. But the home’s pristine bones always remained intact, with its very livable indoor/outdoor floorplan, and many other midcentury hallmarks remain—terrazzo and polished concrete floors, walls paneled in lustrous hardwood, and even a “hidden” bar in the living room.

All three of the bedrooms are located in their own wing of the single-level structure, screened off from a vast area that merges the living room, dining room and den into a single living area. A central fireplace has a stone mantle that runs floor-to-ceiling, and the home’s skylit entryway boasts a gorgeous atrium. The master bedroom overlooks the bedroom and boasts several closets and private bath, while the two guest bedrooms share a single full bathroom.

But perhaps the property’s best features are outside, where a covered loggia shades an original conversation pit overlooking the sunken rectangular pool. The entire yard is landscaped simply, with drought-tolerant plantings, and around front lies an attached two-car garage.

Horovitz still owns another house in the neighboring city of South Pasadena, this one a Craftsman-style bungalow acquired in 2018 for $1.7 million. Presumably the New York native shares that place with his longtime wife, feminist activist Kathleen Hanna. The couple have also long owned a contemporary co-op loft in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, which was put up for sale in March at $3.1 million and is currently in contract to be sold. with And over the summer, they put their lakefront hideaway in semi-rural New Jersey up for grabs at $975,000; public listings say the funky spread is currently in escrow at an unknown price.

Check out more images of the home below.