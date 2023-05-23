Beyoncé and Jay-Z Just Bought California’s Most Expensive Home for $200 Million

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are on to the next one.

The power couple just added another property to their epic real estate portfolio and simultaneously claimed the title for the priciest real estate transaction in all of California. The music moguls dropped a whopping $200 million on a futuristic mega-mansion in Malibu, according to TMZ. The gargantuan sum shattered the Golden State record previously set by billionaire investor Marc Andreessen’s $177 million deal in 2021. It’s also now considered the second most expensive home sale in America, following a $238 million penthouse scooped up by hedge funder Ken Griffin in 2019. (Although, Bey and Jay would’ve smashed that if they shelled out for the original $295 million asking price.)

Obviously, the Carters’ new 30,000-square-foot spread isn’t your average beach house. The concrete-clad abode was designed by award-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando in collaboration with L.A.’s WHY Architects. Renowned contemporary art collectors Bill and Maria Bell commissioned Ando to create the ultra-modern compound, which they bought for $14.5 million in 2003, the Los Angeles Times reported. (Bill is the son of late Emmy-winning soap opera creators Lee Phillip Bell and William J. Bell, who were behind shows including Bold and Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z just dropped $200 million on a beach house in Malibu, setting a record for the most expensive home sale in California Courtesy of WHY/Photo by Florian Holzherr

Completed over a decade later in 2014, the crib has served as a museum of sorts for the Bells’ vast array of legendary artworks, which includes pieces by Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, and Andy Warhol, to name a few. “Thrilled to have #Acrobat with Cy Twombly’s work at Bill and Maria Bell’s incredible new #Malibu home,” Koons captioned a 2015 Instagram post. Over the years, stars such as Pharrell and Billy Idol have even paid a visit to the brutalist fortress in question.

Spread across eight acres on a bluff overlooking the ocean, the Pacific Cove estate features huge gray-toned hallways and sweeping, floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Outside, you’ll find manicured lawns, two glistening swimming pools, and an inviting patio. As the deal was handled off-market, there aren’t too many other design details available. Broker Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency reportedly represented the buyers and the seller, as per TMZ.

Ando has created more than a few notable private residences throughout his career, including fashion designer Tom Ford’s $75 million Cerro Pelon Ranch in New Mexico. The Pritzker Prize winner is also currently working on a Palm Springs pad for Kim Kardashian. The Carters are in good company, then.