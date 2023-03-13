A Former Warner Bros. Exec Just Listed His Sprawling Calabasas Ranch for $25 Million

Okay, so it’s not Montana. However, a majestic ranch 10 miles from Malibu just popped onto the market.

Former Warner Bros. CEO Bob Daly and his wife, Carole Bayer Sager, have listed their sprawling, 19-acre estate in Calabasas for a cool $24.9 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Known as Oaktree Ranch, the property comprises two houses: a 7,500-square-foot main residence, plus a caretaker’s cottage. The couple bought the spread back in 1999 following Daly’s departure from the movie studio. After tearing down the primary dwelling, they tapped architect Mark Rios to redesign the abode, which was completed in 2003.

Former chairman and co-CEO of Warner Bros. Bob Daly is selling his California ranch for $24.9 million Anthony Barcelo

Internally, the palatial pad has a rustic yet modern feel with three bedrooms spread across two levels. An expansive primary suite takes up the entire upstairs, decked out with its own office, a spa-like bathroom, and a massive walk-in closet. Down below on the main floor are two additional sleeping quarters, a gym, and a secondary workspace. The common spaces are laid out in an open concept. Think a central sitting area that’s anchored by a fireplace. Nearby is a dining room and a fully equipped chef’s kitchen. “The ranch gave me an instant vacation. When I go there I feel like I’m in a different world,” Daly told the WSJ.

The 19-acre grounds include a horse stable, in addition to chicken and pigeon coops Anthony Barcelo

The grounds include a large swimming pool and a private tennis court. Of course, fellow animal lovers can enjoy the eight-stall horse stable, two corrals, and multiple coops. Goats, ducks, and even ponies are just some of the creatures that Daly currently owns. In addition, there are dozens of birds from chickens to pigeons on the property. “My pigeons get a bath two or three times a week,” he added. Though, they won’t be coming with him back to his home in Bel Air, which his wife prefers. “The ranch doesn’t give her what it gives me,” he told the newspaper.

Stephen Shapiro and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing together.

