Bob Dylan Just Listed His Historic Scottish Mansion for $4 Million

It’s the end of the line for Bob Dylan and his long-time Scottish estate.

After recently putting his 16-bedroom mansion near Nethy Bridge up for sale, you could say the singer-songwriter’s heart is no longer in the Highlands. According to The Times, Dylan scooped up Aultmore House nearly two decades ago in 2006 alongside his brother. At the time, they paid £2.26 million for the spread. Now, the 82-year-old rocker has hoisted the Edwardian abode on the market for a cool £3 million (or roughly $3.9 million).

“They bought it as a base,” Knight Frank agent Tom Stewart-Moore told the Scottish Daily Express. “They’ve not been able to use it in recent years, and that’s the reason for the sale. Up until about pre-Covid times, Bob and his brother would normally go there for a few weeks a year.”

Bob Dylan’s home in the Scottish Highlands just listed for $3.9 million Knight Frank

Located within Cairngorm National Park, the property spans a whopping 24 acres surrounded by lush forests. The 18,357-square-foot main residence, which was originally built between 1911 and 1915, underwent a complete restoration in 2000. Since then, Dylan and his brother have continued to improve upon the pad including making updates to the heating and hot water systems. There are also three fully renovated cottages on-site.

Inside the main house, the Grade A–listed structure still sports a ton of period details. Think marble fireplaces in most of the reception rooms, intricate plasterwork on the ceilings and archways, along with timber flooring throughout. Past the entrance hall, you’ll find a billiard room, a drawing room, and a formal dining area. Also on the ground floor are two kitchens, an office, and a sitting room.

The renovated Aultmore House was originally built between 1911 and 1915 Knight Frank

The country house certainly plays the part of a tranquil oasis from the outside, too. Take a stroll around the grounds of the stately manse and you’ll stumble upon two gazebos, a central fountain, a walled garden, and a picturesque pond. Of course, there are plenty of activities to go along with the striking views including a croquet lawn and paddocks. If you’re interested, come knocking on Dylan’s door.

