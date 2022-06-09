Bob Saget’s Former Brentwood Estate Just Hit the Market for $7.8 Million

Bob Saget may be known for a certain full house in San Francisco, but it’s the Hollywood great’s LA estate that could now be yours.

Located in the tony neighborhood of Brentwood, the 6,600-square-foot property was purchased by the late actor-comedian for $2.9 million in 2003, according to Adam Saget of Compass. Coincidentally, the listing agent is also the nephew of the Full House star.

Originally built in the 1960s, the two-story home was treated to a full renovation in the late 2000s just before Saget moved in with his three daughters. The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host, who died in January at age 65, later lived there with his second wife Kelly Rizzo.

Penned by Douglas Busch Design, the modern, architectural abode sports stone and hardwood flooring throughout, along with large windows that let in an abundance of natural light. The main level comprises a welcome foyer, a large living room with skylights, a dining room, a media room and a guest room. There is also an eat-in kitchen on this floor with a fireplace, breakfast counter, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.

The remaining guest rooms are located on the upper level, along with a sizable terrace and the primary suite. Fit for an A-lister, the suite includes high vaulted ceilings, another fireplace, a private patio, a large walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with a tub and steam shower. Adam Saget told Robb Report that “Bob was very into tech.” As a result, he installed smart house controls and automation all throughout the home.

The manicured grounds, which span around a third of an acre, feature a motor court, three-car garage, a swimming pool and a separate guesthouse with a full bath. The latter could also be used as a studio, office or gym. For those who prize their privacy, the property is also protected by a gated security wall.

“Personally, I’m going to miss our family gatherings and holiday celebrations we shared together in the home,” Saget told Robb Report in an email. “So many great stories, lots of laughs and memories to cherish for years to come.”

Ready to live like Danny Tanner? The Brentwood pad will set you back $7.8 million. The sale also perfectly coincides with the premiere of A Tribute To Bob Saget, a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family, which drops on Netflix on June 10.

Check out more photos below: