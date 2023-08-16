Bobby Flay’s Vacation Home in Upstate New York Just Hit the Market for $3.3 Million



Bobby Flay is a fierce competitor in the kitchen, and as far as his home in Saratoga Springs goes, that’s just as tough to beat.

The Tudor-style residence, located just outside the Oklahoma Training Track at the Saratoga Race Course, is being dished out for $3.3 million, The Times Union reported on Monday. Back in 2021, the Food Network alum bought the property for $1.7 million, which is about half the asking price if your math skills aren’t up to par. At the time, Flay tapped New York City’s Olivia Capuano, founder of Olivia Jane Design, to totally and quickly revamp the place, a huge project that she managed to complete in less than six months.

“The design was aimed at bringing the vibrancy and energy of the track indoors while creating an inviting and comfortable space for hosting guests,” Capuano told House Beautiful earlier this year.

Bobby Flay’s Saratoga Springs getaway comes with a custom bourbon lounge in-house.media

Her biggest task in renovating the 3,087-square-foot, four-bedroom abode was converting an office into a swanky bourbon lounge for the celeb chef, who’s a well-known whiskey drinker and racehorse enthusiast. She also transformed an existing backyard fire pit into an outdoor kitchen.

“A large chunk of the budget was spent on updating the back patio,” Capuano told the magazine. “As track season coincides with the most lovely weather for upstate New York, we knew that it was an incredibly valuable entertaining space.” In addition to expanding its overall square footage, she installed a custom concrete grill counter and an outdoor television.

The residence was recently remodeled and includes a large outdoor patio with a kitchen in-house.media

Inside, the sunken living room feels super cozy and offers up views of the track, while the kitchen is bright and spacious, equipped with vaulted ceilings and an exposed brick fireplace. (Yes, it’s as impressive as you’d expect for an Iron Chef.) Elsewhere, you’ll find a primary suite on each level so there’s no need for a tension-filled throwdown for who gets the best bedroom.

“I asked Olivia to create a warm home with the Deco era in mind, as the house was originally built in 1939. I think she did an amazing job,” Flay added.

JoAnn Potrzuski Cassidy with Julie & Co. Realty has the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Bobby Flay’s Saratoga Springs house.