Jon Bon Jovi Is Selling His French Château in New Jersey and He’s Halfway There

Jon Bon Jovi isn’t holding on to what he’s got.

The ‘80s hair rock legend is parting with his French-inspired château in New Jersey, which was designed by acclaimed New York architect Robert A.M. Stern.

The High Point Estate—named for its spectacular vantage above New Jersey’s Navesink River—boasts 15 lush acres originally landscaped by the Olmsted Brothers, the architects famous for, you know, designing Central Park.

Gracing these manicured grounds is a luxurious 18,000-square-foot main residence, plus four additional outbuildings: There’s a three-bedroom carriage house dating back to 1910 that comes complete with an original fireplace and a full kitchen; a bar with its own billiards area; a workshop with ample storage; and a recording studio christened by one of the best-selling US musicians of all time. No word on whether steel horses are included in the purchase.

Elsewhere on the estate, you’ll find a dock with a boat lift, seven double-door garages to house a collection of cars (or music gear), plus an oversized pool which is situated amid Renaissance-inspired gardens and boasts two cabanas, as well as a separate kitchen and laundry room.

Stern spared no expense with the 18,000-square-foot main residence which boasts six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two partial baths. The stately stucco and limestone structure is characterized by twee French balconies, elegant mullioned windows and arched alcoves.

Inside, solid wood double doors open onto a two-story foyer with a dramatic wrought-iron staircase as its centerpiece. From the intricate glazing and 18th-century patinas to the handmade plaster finishes, every inch of the interior screams old-world luxury.

The main floor sees a high-ceilinged living room with fireplace, parquet flooring and adjoining bar area, along with a dining room, family room and home theater. There’s also an outdoor retreat with a fireplace and a pergola where you can take in the river views.

Hop in the elevator to arrive at the second floor, which is split into two distinct wings; one is reserved for the family and the other for guests, staff or your groupies. The family wing has four en-suite bedrooms, while the guest wing features two bedrooms, a full bath, a kitchen, plus a full gym with bathroom and steam shower.

Of course, the pièce de résistance is the master suite which is fit for rock royalty. The space comes complete with a balcony, a master bathroom with steam shower and freestanding soaking tub, his-and-her walk-in closets, a lounge area and even its own kitchenette.

“The property boasts the talents of the world’s most esteemed visionaries in music, architecture, landscaping and interiors,” said executive director of Christie’s International Real Estate Kathleen Coumou. “The result is an estate that is a work of art to be lived in.”

Ready to see it for yourself? The High Point Estate is represented by Gloria Nilson & Co. Real Estate and price is available upon request.

Check out more pictures of the property below: