The Co-Host of ‘Botched’ Just Listed His Luxe Bel Air Mansion for $30 Million

This may be the house that Botched built, but there are certainly no mistakes here.

Sited on a private 1.3-acre hillside lot, the immaculate Bel Air mansion is the brainchild of Dr. Paul Nassif and has benefited from his fastidious eye. The Lebanese-American plastic surgeon, best known for co-hosting the E! Network’s hit reality series, first listed the property last year while it was still under construction. Now that it’s complete, Nassif’s prized pad has hit the market once again.

Penned by Bowery Design Group, the three-story abode spans just over 12,000 square feet and offers seven bedrooms and 14 baths. The interiors, brought to life by Faye Resnick, encourage indoor-outdoor living and there are alfresco entertaining areas on all three floors. That’s not the manse’s only drawcard, either.

As you pass through the front gates and into the private motor court, you’ll be welcomed by the home’s textured stone cladding, cascading water features and striking glass walls. Inside, the living quarters are centered around a large atrium and a water wall. The décor is suitably luxe, with oak flooring and Italian travertine bathrooms throughout.

The generous layout comprises multiple lounge and dining areas, dual gourmet kitchens, an office, a 12-seat theater, a temperature-controlled wine room, and an indoor-outdoor gym with a steam room and sauna. Elsewhere, there are two guest suites on the second floor and four on the top floor. The primary suite, which is located on the third level, comes complete with a spa-style bathroom and dual closets. The staff quarters can be found on the lower level.

Outside, meanwhile, a massive infinity pool with a Baja shelf and jacuzzi cascades down to a second 73-foot pool on the lower level. You’ll also find a large outdoor cooking area with a custom-made bar for entertaining. Last but not least, the home has two garages with enough room to park up to five of your rides.

Located at 1035 Stradella, the $30 million estate even comes with the enviable 90077 zip code. You can contact listing agents Mauricio Umansky of The Agency and Tomer Friedman of Compass for more information.

Check out more images below.