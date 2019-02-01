Bruce Willis Is Selling His Sprawling Upstate New York Estate for $13 Million

If this upstate New York estate looks fit for a movie star, there’s good reason. That’s because the property, located just 40 miles away from midtown Manhattan, his being offloaded by Die Hard, Unbreakable, and Armageddon star Bruce Willis. We have, ahem, a sixth sense that you’ll love it just as much as he did.

Set on 22.6 acres in the tony community of Bedford Corners in Westchester County, this is more compound than quaint country cottage, and a stone’s throw away from New York’s hustle and bustle. The property, set over two lots, boasts a total of four separate homes with a whopping 12 bedrooms and nine full bathrooms between them (plus an additional three half-bathrooms). No this isn’t some pulp fiction, but a very cool reality—at least for someone with $13 million to drop.

The 8,958-square-foot main house alone has five rooms, a patio and vegetable garden, a saltwater pool, and adjacent pool house. There is also a two-car garage and a 2,130-square-foot patio with sweeping views of the Croton reservoir, a breathtaking vista to look out at whether you’re grilling in the summer, watching the leaves turn come autumn, or even enjoying the snowy hills and trees during the winter.

The residences themselves come with all the requisite high-end finishings that one would expect from a property of this size and stature. The main home offers a spacious living space with plentiful windows, a fully updated kitchen perfect for gourmet cooking and entertaining, a relaxing and oversized master suite, and a show-stopping staircase right when you walk in.

The farmhouse look, with its gabled roof, shingled exterior, white wood detailing, and turreted tower, conjures images of both chic barn house and rambling rustic country grounds. It’s all enough to make even the most—wait for it—die-hard architectural fans swoon.

No wonder, then, that your neighbors will include Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chevy Chase, David Letterman, and Richard Gere. Country living with easy access to the city? Huge, open space but privacy? What more could you ask for?

The home is being represented by Douglas Elliman.