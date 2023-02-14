Carmelo and La La Anthony’s Spanish-Style LA Home Just Hit the Market for $2.6 Million

Before their split, Carmelo and La La Anthony shared a chic, Spanish-style retreat in Los Angeles. Now, nearly two years after calling it quits, the former couple is finally parting ways with their longtime family home.

The NBA star and his ex-wife, who officially filed for divorce back in June 2021, have listed the sprawling California estate for a cool $2.6 million. The palatial pad dates all the way back to 1929 but has since undergone an extensive renovation. Today, the modern abode offers three spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms and more than 2,000 square feet of living space.

Carmelo and La La Anthony’s former Los Angeles home just listed for $2.6 million. Todd Goodman

“The property is a completely private and redone Spanish oasis in the heart of Beverly Grove for the most discerning of buyers,” Nima Tehrany of Compass, who holds the listing together with colleague James Baulding, told Architectural Digest.

The secluded one-story residence is hidden behind sturdy gates and tall hedges. Staying true to its roots, the home sports a white stucco exterior, a red tiled roof and charming archways. Inside, you’ll find vaulted beamed ceilings, oversized picture windows and hardwood flooring throughout. The light-filled living room features a cozy fireplace and postcard-like views of the olive trees outside. Elsewhere, the eat-in kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge, while the breakfast nook is surrounded by limewash walls that create a modern yet old-world feel.

The Spanish-style residence was originally built in the ’20s but has been totally renovated. Todd Goodman

When you need to unwind, the primary suite is outfitted with a massive walk-in closet clad in dark wood. There’s also a spa-like en suite complete with a freestanding soaking tub, dual sinks, a glass-walled shower and vistas of the bamboo-lined yard. Speaking of which, the grounds themselves have a few surprise perks, including an open-air cabana, multiple al fresco dining areas and a sparkling plunge pool and spa. Sounds like a slice of paradise in Beverly Grove.

