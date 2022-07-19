NBA Star Carmelo Anthony’s Revamped NYC Condo Just Hit the Market for $12.5 Million

NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony just re-listed his slam dunk of a Manhattan condo.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot Chelsea residence was originally listed by the pro basketballer pre-pandemic in 2020 for $12.5 million. Though it returns to market with the same asking price, the full-floor abode has been treated to an extensive renovation and is ready for a new owner.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits next to New York City’s famous High Line in a 10-story complex on 24th Street. The secluded sanctuary is accessed via two private elevators, which take you to the north and south wings, respectively. Inside, the home features premium designer furnishings, 10-foot ceilings, white oak floors and wide gallery-like walls to house your collection.

Located in the south wing of the home, the living room offers treetop views of the High Line and plenty of room for relaxation. Pocket doors will lead you to the kitchen, which includes custom cabinetry topped with Calacatta gold marble, a variety of high-end Viking appliances and windows with yet another striking vista. Oh, it has a wine cooler, too.

Adjacent to the kitchen, the media room comes with a custom-built bar, a cigar humidor and a 500-bottle, temperature-controlled wine room for your prized vintages. The room even has its own private spa bathroom, making it an excellent choice for a second primary suite if you so desire.

Off the wide hallway, you’ll find a guest bathroom and two east-facing guest bedrooms that overlook the city below. The primary suite, meanwhile, sports a king-size bed and a spa-like en suite with heated floors, a steam shower, a soaking tub and a double vanity. The suite’s two closets include a massive walk-in dressing room, along with a pocket door leading to a secondary bedroom that could be used as a sitting room or nursery, for example.

Elsewhere, the home offers a great room, a fifth guest room, large hallway closets for storage, and a laundry room complete with two washers and dryers. It is also equipped with a private outdoor space that has the Big Apple’s skyline as a backdrop.

The building itself comes with a few perks, too, including access to a fitness room, a massive common courtyard, a bike room and a private storage space. There’s also a doorman on duty 24/7 and a video security system throughout the grounds.

To top it off, the condo is located in the heart of the West Chelsea Arts District and surrounded by noted attractions, such as Chelsea Market, Hudson Yards and the Whitney Museum.

“Outside of the serenity I feel in the great room, my favorite is the moody media room that has been tailored for the ultimate retreat to escape the bustle of the world,” listing agent Aaron Seawood of Triplemint said via email. “And if that’s not your thing, the ability to have another bedroom or work from home space with en suite spa bathroom is heavenly.”

Slam dunk, indeed.

