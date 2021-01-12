Home of the Week: Star Athletes Caroline Wozniacki and Dave Lee List Their Island Condo in Miami for $17.5 Million

Downsizing is typically what happens when the kids leave home, Medicare kicks in and the yard work becomes too much.

But for tennis great Caroline Wozniacki, 30, and her former NBA All-Star husband David Lee, 37, the decision to list their spectacular five-bed condo on Miami’s super-exclusive Fisher Island, is all about size. Seems 8,430-square-feet is just too much space.

“They are staying on Fisher. They just didn’t need as big of a unit,” says Jill Hertzberg, broker and cofounder of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, which holds the listing.

Of course, for the newly-retired couple—Wozniacki called it quits last year and Lee in 2017—it might also have something to do with the $208,077 in annual property taxes and the $10,254 monthly association dues. Living on the ultra-private enclave of Fisher Island is far from cheap.

Not that its roughly 800 residents likely worry too much. The island, reached only by private ferry, has the distinction of being one of the wealthiest zip codes in the US.

Here home owners include a host of celebs, captains of industry and investors. Canadian billionaire and Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll just last month sold a four-bed condo, formerly owned by Oprah, for $20 million.

If the couple sells the sprawling eighth-floor pad for close to the $17.5 million asking, it should result in a tidy profit. According to records, they bought the place in 2018 for $13.5 million.

The home itself is part of the 10-story, Palazzo Del Sol building, which was completed in 2016. The 46-unit tower claims “six-star” concierge service with such luxuries as a butler-staffed aperitivo bar and lounge, hair and makeup salon, massage room and world-class gym.

In addition to the condo’s 8,400-square-feet of living space, it has 2,500 square feet of covered terraces providing no fewer than six outdoor living areas.

The balconies provide jaw-dropping views of Biscayne Bay, the Miami Beach Marina, the main cruise-ship alley that’s Government Cut, and the crashing Atlantic.

A private elevator whisks you to the home’s grand entrance and into its open-plan layout. Ten-foot-high, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with light. The vast west-facing living room offers views of the sunset and twinkling downtown Miami skyline.

The room flows into the home’s sleek, gourmet kitchen with its Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances and large marble-topped island. Steps away is a formal dining room, media room and rec room with pool table and bar.

In total, there are five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Without doubt, the highlight of the spacious primary suite is its huge dual walk-in closets.

Listing photos show Wozniacki’s impressive shoe, handbag and designer sunglasses collection, along with Lee’s extensive display of trainers. We stopped counting at 60 pairs.

Additional owners’ suite features include Statuaria book-matched marble and Starphire glass in the bathrooms, Apure lighting by Porsche Design, along with premium Dornbracht and Duravit fixtures.

And, if you like the look of all the furniture and furnishings, you’re in luck: They’re included in the asking price.

As for the 216-acre Fisher Island itself—reached only by private ferry, boat or helicopter—there’s no shortage of five-star amenities. They include a beach club, spa, gourmet market, fine restaurants, two deep-water marinas and even a private school that offers Mandarin classes.

It also features a nine-hole golf course, as well as the Fisher Island Racquet Club with its 17 tennis courts, one of which is named after Wozniacki, who still plays there.

Before retiring in January 2020, the Danish tennis pro is credited with winning a total of 30 Women’s Tennis Association singles titles, a Grand Slam in 2018, and holding top ranking for a combined total of 71 weeks. She’s ranked fifth in all-time prize earnings of more than $35 million during her 15-year career.

Husband David Lee is a two-time NBA basketball All-Star who played for the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

As for the couple’s next Fisher Island home, they have their choice—right now there are no fewer than 89 listed on Zillow. They range in price from $750,000 for a teeny 890-square-footer to $29.5 million for a whopping 10,000-square-foot rooftop penthouse.