DJ Khaled Put an Insane Sneaker Closet in His Miami Manse—and Now You Can Own It for $7.99 Million

If there is such a thing as sneaker heaven, it probably looks something like DJ Khaled’s closet.

The DJ, record producer, and media personality has built a veritable shrine of sneakers inside his Miami mansion, which he recently put on the market for $7.99 million. The massive walk-in closet, reserved only for sneakers, is the standout room in Sotheby’s new property listing. After all, when you have to climb a ladder of 14 levels of shoes to reach your favorite kicks, it’s safe to say your obsession has reached new heights.

Khaled purchased the waterfront property on half an acre in Dumfoundling Bay in Miami’s Aventura neighborhood in 2015 for just $2.5 million, but clearly he’s put some serious money into the place in order to indulge his hobbies.

Other opulent amenities include 14-karat-gold, Swarovski crystal–encrusted chandeliers, an elevator, a master suite decked out in plush velvet, a home theater, a wine cellar, a pool overlooking the ocean, and a private dock. #blessup

But Khaled didn’t stop there. Offering his potential buyers even more Miami bling for their buck, the DJ installed cheetah-print carpet and a pink chandelier to accent the massive walk-in closet in the master suite. Nearby is the master bathroom, outfitted with loads of marble and complete with a counter for two that stretches so long it could easily fit two more sinks. There’s also an enormous soaking tub, a glassed-in shower, and, of course, two more crystal chandeliers—one for the room and one for the bathtub.

Khaled reserved more traditional decor for places like his office, which is decked out in mahogany and venetian blinds. The kitchen features granite countertops and high-end stainless-steel appliances, while the formal living room’s crowning feature is its enormously high ceilings. Not even the sky is the limit for the DJ, apparently.

And collecting for Khaled is not just limited to sneakers. This Miami listing is just one of many properties he owns, including multimillion dollar real estate in the Hamptons and Beverly Hills. And just a couple of months ago, he purchased a $21.75 million mansion in Miami Beach, which he got for about $4.15 million below the asking price.

Now that he’s stepping up his Miami property game, we have just one question: What’s that new sneaker closet going to look like?