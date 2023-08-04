Cher Used to Own This Waterfront Miami Mansion. Now It Can Be Yours for $42.5 Million

Here we go again. Another one of Cher’s trophy homes has splashed onto the market.

The singer-actress has racked up quite the real estate portfolio over the years, and now a Miami mansion that the pop legend owned in the 1990s is up for grabs. The Moorish-meets-Spanish-style estate is located on Florida’s uber-exclusive La Gorce Island, an upscale, guard-gated community with only 29 other waterfront residences.

Per The Wall Street Journal, the sellers are James Eaton, president of a Canadian private holding company, and his wife, Cecily Eaton. The couple coughed up a cool $17 million for the 12,450-square-foot spread back in 2020, a heck of a lot more than the $1.5 million Cher paid in 1993.

Cher’s former mansion on La Gorce Island in Miami newly listed for $42.5 million Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer

The Eastons spent much of the last three years renovating the place, including raising some of the ceilings and turning a covered terrace into a brand-new dining room and sitting area. Altogether, the sprawling abode comprises six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and, most importantly, 158 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay. The views are epic, and boaters will appreciate that they can park their yacht in the backyard.

Even though the “Strong Enough” singer parted ways with the sumptuous spread some 30 years ago, it sports a ton of opulent features that the so-called Goddess of Pop would no doubt approve of. For starters, the double-height foyer makes a lasting first impression with soaring 19-foot ceilings and grand dual staircases. Elsewhere, the chef’s kitchen is kitted out with gold-toned finishes, and the primary suite is complete with a marble-clad en suite bath and a private terrace. In true Queen of Camp fashion, there’s also an Art Deco-style bar area that’s wrapped in abstract patterned custom wallpaper.

The home has been renovated and includes an Art Deco-themed bar with custom wallpaper Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer

The many deluxe amenities help to explain the hefty price tag, with a few of the most compelling perks including a top-floor fitness studio, a 50-foot-long swimming pool, and a Palm Beach-inspired pool house. If Cher could actually turn back time, she might’ve kept this swanky sanctuary all to herself.

Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 64 La Gorce Circle.