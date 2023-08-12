After 14 Years, Cheryl Burke Sells Her Midcentury L.A. Home

Looks like Cheryl Burke would be well-suited to take up house-flipping for a living! Barely a month after she hoisted her longtime Los Angeles residence onto the market, the Filipino-American dancer, model and TV host has already handed over the keys to a new owner for a mere speck under her asking price.

Records show the property went to a non-famous buyer for $2.2 million—or an impressive $900,000 more than the Dancing With the Stars alum originally paid for the place some 14 years ago, back in July 2009.

A lot has changed since Burke paid almost $1.3 million for her stylish post-and-beam property tucked away in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of L.A. Not only did she make a name for herself on the popular TV dance competition as a two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner, but she also wed and subsequently divorced “Boy Meets World” actor Matthew Lawrence almost a year ago this September after nearly three years of marriage.

The midcentury modern home is fronted by double entry doors and an attached two-car garage. Jeff Elson

Resting directly off the street, on a compact parcel spanning less than a quarter-acre of land, the two-level structure was built back in the late 1950s and has since been updated with the help of Burke’s actress friend Leah Remini. Inside, three bedrooms and an equal number of baths are filtered throughout 2,100 square feet of open-concept living space boasting new wide-plank floors and high wood-beam ceilings, plus walls of glass providing sweeping canyon and city lights views.

The main floor centers around a fireside living room that spills out to a balcony hosting a cozy fire-pit with built-in seating, and a wet bar-equipped dining area that opens to a small yet stylish kitchen outfitted with a breakfast bar, double ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and beverage cooler. Elsewhere is a library/lounge area, along with a striking spiral staircase that heads to a lower level holding a spacious primary bedroom sporting a private balcony, walk-in closet, and stone-clad bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub and glass-encased shower.

The living room is warmed by a large stone fireplace. Jeff Elson

Born in San Francisco to a Filipino mother and American father, Burke, 39, is best known as a longtime professional dancer on ABC’s DWTS. She competed on the show for 26 seasons beginning in 2006, and was the first pro to win twice and consecutively with celebrity partners Drew Lachey and Emmit Smith. She officially retired from the show in November 2022.

The listing was held by Meredith Schlosser and Jeremy Hensley of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Justin Vold of Redfin repped the buyer.

