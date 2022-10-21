MLB Legend Chili Davis’s One-of-a-Kind Arizona Estate Hits the Market for $8.5 Million

Some athletes buy mega-mansions; others simply build their own. Case in point: MLB legend Chili Davis’s custom Arizona estate, which just hit the market.

Completed in 2000, the modern desert home sits on three acres atop Mummy Mountain and features seriously stunning vistas of Paradise Valley. Altogether it spans 9,395 square feet with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a detached guest casita, plus a four-car garage. Inside, expect to find a few nods to the former player’s sporty past, including a firepit in the shape of home plate. And if you’ve got $8.5 million in the bank, it’s a real possibility that Davis’s one-time dream home could become your new reality.

There’s a huge walk-out balcony that extends over the edge of Mummy Mountain AZing Realty Media/Frank Aazami

“The home was custom-built for baseball legend, Chili Davis, who had an amazing vision brought to life by Salcito Custom Homes,” says Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. “This masterpiece property offers some of the most amazing views of the Valley that I have ever seen and is accompanied by luxurious amenities and stunning architecture.”

Underscoring Aazami’s point, the property features large walls of glass, soaring wood-beamed ceilings and pocket doors throughout, which make the home feel intimate and dramatic all at once. On the main level, you’ll find a stone “trophy wall” where the three-time All-Star used to store his mementos.

The great room is decked out with a billiards area and bar AZing Realty Media/Frank Aazami

It also offers a chef’s kitchen with a large center island and a billiards area that spills into the open-concept living and dining areas. Downstairs, the home theater was made to feel like an exact replica of South Beach with a 3-D, Art Deco skyline lining the walls.

The real draw, though, is the gigantic balcony that spans out over the edge of Mummy Mountain. From here, you can walk down to another outdoor patio on the first level which has an outdoor kitchen and infinity pool. And with the dry heat, you’re definitely gonna need it.

Click here to see all the photos of Chili Davis’s former Arizona home.