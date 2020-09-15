Home of the Week: Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s $24 Million Beverly Hills Home

Power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have listed their 8,250-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for $23.95 million. The 41-year-old Oscar-winning singer and his 34-year-old model-turned-cookbook-author wife, bought the home—formerly owned by singer Rihanna and originally built in the mid-1960s—in 2016, paying a reported $14.1 million.

They called in their long-time interiors guru Don Stewart, of LA-based Desiderata Design to transform the stark-white interior to a warmer look, better-suited to their growing family. The couple will welcome their third child next spring.

Top of the list for the makeover was a state-of-the-art, professional-grade kitchen to help with Teigen’s cooking videos and culinary creations. It includes no fewer than three ovens, two stovetops, twin refrigerators and miles of Italian quartz countertops. Fans of the former Sports Illustrated model’s Instagram posts will likely recognize the kitchen from its appearance in her cooking videos.

The other major upgrade? Closets. Huge, Rodeo-Drive-worthy closets for both Teigen’s and Legend’s high-fashion duds. Teigen’s closet—she calls it the “glam room”—features walls of glass-fronted wardrobes and plentiful shelving for her handbag and shoe collections.

The house’s special finishes include some dramatic ceiling, wall and floor treatments. In the living room mandala-patterned designs from Thailand decorate the ceiling, the floor is made of ebonized cerused oak and a clay-and-steel-rolled effect highlights the walls.

Steps away in the formal dining room, the ceilings are adorned with delicate plaster moldings with rich, coppery, hand-rubbed finishes on the massive sliding partition doors.

Naturally the main living area features a grand piano, set alongside shelves showcasing Legend’s numerous awards—he’s the youngest entertainer to have achieved the elusive EGOT, short for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, for his remarkable catalog of music that ranges from his songs “Ordinary People,” “All of Me” and “Green Light” to “Glory” from the film Selma.

All seven bedrooms are ensuite and have glass-edged balconies, with the sprawling master featuring high ceilings, along with a striking fireplace and jaw-dropping, distressed-gold-finished chimney front. In the master bath there’s a free-standing stone tub in front of a large picture window.

The home also includes a well-equipped gym and cozy movie theater with a popcorn machine and impressive stock of candy jars. The Legend kids are Luna 2, and Miles, 1.

Outside there’s an expansive deck with stunning canyon views. Here you’ll find a heated saltwater pool, jacuzzi, chef’s kitchen and wood-fired pizza oven. Close by is a grapevine-wrapped, shaded pergola for al fresco dining.

Less than 25 days after listing the estate, the couple has an offer.

As to the identity of the buyer: “Wild horses couldn’t pull that out of me,” says listing agent Marshall Peck, of Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills, who brokered the deal.

And no, he wasn’t at all surprised the seven-bedroom, eight bathroom property close to Laurel Canyon and just south of Mulholland Drive, went to contract so quickly.

“It’s a truly spectacular property. We were having showings almost every day. It has the most exquisite, high-end finishes of any home I’ve ever seen. Add to that the location, the views, the 33-foot high ceilings. It’s all just spectacular,” adds Peck.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com which showcases the home, the family is now on the hunt for a bigger property in the LA area.

In the meantime, there’s plenty of room at the couple’s $9 million, 2,600-square-foot duplex penthouse in the landmark Brewster Carriage House in New York’s NoLIta neighborhood. They bought it in 2018.

With maybe an eye to the future, in April this year they splashed another $7.7 million for the 3,500-square-foot, three-floor penthouse right next door in the same building. Expect the sound of jack hammers soon.

Scroll down for more views of the couple’s Beverly Hills home, before they move out.