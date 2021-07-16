NFL Star Clay Matthew’s $30 Million California Home Comes With an 800-Gallon Aquarium

After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams, linebacker Clay Matthews is leaving the City of Angels behind for good—though he’ll have to offload some square footage first. The former Green Bay Packers star is listing the sprawling mansion that he once considered his forever home. He and his partner, HGTV star Casey Noble, built the home from scratch, and are now decamping to Nashville to be closer to family, as Matthews is currently a free agent. Their carefully constructed digs could be yours, then, if you’ve got a spare $30 million sitting around.

Matthews bought the land that he eventually built on for $2.6 million back in 2013. It’s located in the Oaks of Calabasas, a gated enclave that’s over the years attracted celebrities like Justin Bieber and the Kardashians. Matthews’s residence sits on 1.65 acres all its own.

The home was designed in a French Provincial style, combining big stately arches with more rustic elements like salvaged wood ceiling beams. One of the most notable features of the 14,000-square-foot home is a massive, 800-gallon aquarium in the library. It was first installed as part of an episode of Tanked on Animal Planet. According to The Wall Street Journal, Matthews’s fish collection includes clownfish, triggerfish and eels from far-flung locales such as Australia, Indonesia and Hawaii. They can be purchased separately from the property. Also in the library is a secret room hidden behind a bookshelf, which Matthews and Noble used for a safe. It can double as a panic room or additional storage.

The basement houses a suite of amenities, including a 15-seat theater, a wine cellar and an expansive garage that can hold about 10 autos and can be accessed from the street. It’s an 11-bed, eight-bath parcel altogether, with a primary suite that overlooks the grounds from a private balcony.

Outside, there’s a pool and spa, a sports court, garden, goldfish pond and space to entertain alfresco around a fire pit. Since Matthews picked out such a big piece of land, there’s room to add even more to the outdoor space—though not enough for a full football field.

The home is co-listed with Branden and Rayni Williams and Shana Tavangarian of the Beverly Hills Estates and Nima Fathi of HBC Realty.

Check out more photo of the pro linebacker’s digs below: