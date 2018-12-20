Crazy Rich Asians Producer Sidney Kimmel’s Newly Listed Apartment Is Worthy of the Big Screen

Sidney Kimmel, the billionaire philanthropist and founder of Jones Apparel Group who went on to produce films like The Kite Runner and Crazy Rich Asians, and his wife Caroline have listed their 8,000-square-foot Manhattan apartment for $39.5 million. Occupying the entire 27th floor at the Ritz Carlton Residences on Central Park South in New York City, the apartment includes two large terraces that offer panoramic views of the park and cityscape.

Interior designer Thierry Despont, who refurbished the rooms at the Ritz Paris and the Cartier Mansion, was tasked with envisioning the interiors. A bronze entryway and gallery with Lalique windows sets the stage for the rest of the apartment. Anchored by an antique marble fireplace, the living room is connected to a wood-paneled library through a bar. Fittingly, there’s also a Crazy Rich Asians poster on display. A wall of French doors open to the terrace, where residents can sip wine on cool evenings or host an alfresco dinner party. The formal dining room offers striking views of the park and the Upper West Side, while the adjacent kitchen comes with glass-doored cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances. Marble floors, drapes, and rich wood accents were used throughout to give the ritzy residence a classic, timeless feel.

The 2,000-square-foot master suite, which takes up an entire wing of the residence, comes with his-and-her onyx and marble baths, his-and-hers dressing rooms, an office, and a sitting room. A smaller bedroom can easily be used as staff quarters or a media room.

With only 11 units in the entire building, buyers can rest assured that they will enjoy world-class hotel services—as well as private entrances and dedicated staff. Homeowners will have access to the Ritz-Carlton health club, a club lounge, a bistro, the hotel business center, and the La Prairie Spa. Between the sumptuous accommodations and the world-class services, residents will feel like they’re the star of the show.