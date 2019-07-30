Quantcast
// RR One

Cristiano Ronaldo Just Bought a $1.6 Million Spanish Villa Next Door to Conor McGregor

The exclusive new development is known as ‘The Superstars Cul De Sac.'

Cristiano Ronaldo's Villa in Marbella Spain Courtesy of the OTERO Group/Quartiers Estates

With a reported net worth of $450 million, it’s safe to say Cristiano Ronaldo has cash to splash and a penchant for finer things: His Instagram regularly details his life of luxury, with private jets, supercars, yachts and mansions often appearing on the grid. And now, the Juventus striker will have even more fodder for the ‘gram since he just purchased a luxurious new Spanish villa for £1.3 million ($1.6 million).

The world’s second-highest-paid athlete—who made a staggering $109 million in salary and endorsements this year alone—has treated himself to a four-bedroom holiday house in Marbella, just a few doors from world-famous UFC star Conor McGregor, according to the Sun. This marks the second mansion that Ronaldo has purchased in the idyllic coastal city—the first was a $5.8-million home which came complete with giant portraits of the Portuguese footie ace—and the acquisition will bump the 34-year-old’s property portfolio up to £27 million ($33 million).

While they’re not direct neighbors, Ronaldo and McGregor are a mere stone’s throw apart in an exclusive new £15 million ($18 million) development in Spain’s Costa del Sol known as “The Superstars Cul De Sac”—a fitting name given that it’s where Denmark’s famous goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen and ex-Irish soccer star Steven Carr also reside. The gated community is situated by the green of the La Resina Gold Course and affords unparalleled views of the Mediterranean.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Villa in Marbella Spain

Pool  Courtesy of the OTERO Group/Quartiers Estates

The villa itself is a monolithic structure with clean modern lines and a stark white façade which artfully counters the clear blue ocean environs. High ceilings and expansive panoramic windows ensure ample natural light fills the open-plan living areas while an elegant floating staircase links the two levels. The spacious master suite boasts a massive walk-in wardrobe for all those soccer cleats, an ensuite bathroom and, of course, stunning sea views.

The meticulously designed villa also features a high-tech automation system to control lighting, air conditioning and entertainment systems throughout. On top of that, there’s a wine cellar, private gym and cinema to keep Ronaldo and his family entertained.

Outdoors, there’s a generously proportioned garden—perfect for kicking a ball around—a sprawling infinity pool, sunken fire pit and an outdoor lounge. You can keep an eye on Ronaldo’s Instagram feed for family time at the viila or check out more pics below:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Villa in Marbella Spain

Pool  Courtesy of the OTERO Group/Quartiers Estates

Cristiano Ronaldo's Villa in Marbella Spain

Living area  Courtesy of the OTERO Group/Quartiers Estates

Cristiano Ronaldo's Villa in Marbella Spain

Bedroom  Courtesy of the OTERO Group/Quartiers Estates

Cristiano Ronaldo's Villa in Marbella Spain

Bathroom  Courtesy of the OTERO Group/Quartiers Estates

Cristiano Ronaldo's Villa in Marbella Spain

Outdoor dining area  Courtesy of the OTERO Group/Quartiers Estates

Cristiano Ronaldo's Villa in Marbella Spain

Living area  Courtesy of the OTERO Group/Quartiers Estates

More Celebrity Homes

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Celebrity Homes

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you.
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad