‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah’s Sleek and Stylish Bel-Air Mansion Could Be Yours for $30 Million

The six-bedroom home has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, ocean and mountain views, a rooftop screening room and more.

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Less than a year ago, Trevor Noah dropped $27.5 million on an extravagant Bel Air mansion—just months after selling another nearby Bel Air home to Bird founder Travis VanderZanden for a little over $21 million. Now the South African comedian and Emmy-winning host of “The Daily Show”—who also owns a $10 million penthouse in the New York City borough of Manhattan—has decided to clean house in California, flipping his recently purchased digs back onto the market.

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Views of the outdoor landscape from the interior of the home.  Redfin

Noah is asking $29.75 million for the modern Bel Air structure, which was designed by architect Mark Rios as a personal residence for himself and his fertility doctor husband Guy Ringler. Composed of three white and windowless cubes out front, the rear of the six-bedroom, 9.5-bath home has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass with ocean and mountain views. Over-the-top amenities run rampant—a Japanese-style spa underneath the pool boasts a wooden tub, sauna, and massage and changing rooms, while a wine room has a hidden door that opens to a glass-encased elevator that travels to a gourmet kitchen sporting dark wood cabinetry. There’s also a stylish timber-clad library, plus a gym, club room and rooftop terrace that doubles as a screening room.

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

One of the property’s six bedrooms.  Redfin

Other highlights of the three-level residence include a living room adorned in wide-plank oak floors from Germany, which opens to an outdoor bar and kitchen topped by a terrace; and a formal dining room abutting a den. A swank master retreat is spotlighted by dual baths and walk-in wardrobes, and four additional ensuite guest bedrooms can be found elsewhere in the house. Then there are the lush manicured grounds, replete with a 15-by-60-foot infinity-edge pool, fireside conversation pit and the aforementioned outdoor kitchen.

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

The backyard of the home featuring an infinity-edge pool.  Redfin

Noah, 37, has helmed Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2015. In 2017, he inked a contract extension that will keep him in the host’s chair through the end of 2022. He also recently embarked upon a “Back to Abnormal” world tour and relays on Instagram that he snagged a role in the upcoming “The Matrix 4: Resurrections” film, slated for release in December; according to the New York Post, Noah has rented another NYC penthouse, this one in Tribeca’s luxe 70 Vestry building at a rate of $52,000 a month.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Check out more images of the mansion below.

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah Bel Air Mansion

