‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah’s Sleek and Stylish Bel-Air Mansion Could Be Yours for $30 Million

Less than a year ago, Trevor Noah dropped $27.5 million on an extravagant Bel Air mansion—just months after selling another nearby Bel Air home to Bird founder Travis VanderZanden for a little over $21 million. Now the South African comedian and Emmy-winning host of “The Daily Show”—who also owns a $10 million penthouse in the New York City borough of Manhattan—has decided to clean house in California, flipping his recently purchased digs back onto the market.

Noah is asking $29.75 million for the modern Bel Air structure, which was designed by architect Mark Rios as a personal residence for himself and his fertility doctor husband Guy Ringler. Composed of three white and windowless cubes out front, the rear of the six-bedroom, 9.5-bath home has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass with ocean and mountain views. Over-the-top amenities run rampant—a Japanese-style spa underneath the pool boasts a wooden tub, sauna, and massage and changing rooms, while a wine room has a hidden door that opens to a glass-encased elevator that travels to a gourmet kitchen sporting dark wood cabinetry. There’s also a stylish timber-clad library, plus a gym, club room and rooftop terrace that doubles as a screening room.

Other highlights of the three-level residence include a living room adorned in wide-plank oak floors from Germany, which opens to an outdoor bar and kitchen topped by a terrace; and a formal dining room abutting a den. A swank master retreat is spotlighted by dual baths and walk-in wardrobes, and four additional ensuite guest bedrooms can be found elsewhere in the house. Then there are the lush manicured grounds, replete with a 15-by-60-foot infinity-edge pool, fireside conversation pit and the aforementioned outdoor kitchen.

Noah, 37, has helmed Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2015. In 2017, he inked a contract extension that will keep him in the host’s chair through the end of 2022. He also recently embarked upon a “Back to Abnormal” world tour and relays on Instagram that he snagged a role in the upcoming “The Matrix 4: Resurrections” film, slated for release in December; according to the New York Post, Noah has rented another NYC penthouse, this one in Tribeca’s luxe 70 Vestry building at a rate of $52,000 a month.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

