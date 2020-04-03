Quantcast
// RR One

David Beckham Drops $20 Million on an Insane Miami Penthouse With Its Own Helipad

The 11,000-square-foot apartment is in the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum.

David Beckham Miami penthouse Photo: Courtesy One Thousand Museum/Zaha Hadid Architects

Goooaaalll! British soccer superstar David Beckham has just scored a $20 million penthouse in Miami’s iconic One Thousand Museum tower, complete with its own rooftop helipad.

Beckham and wife, former Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer, Victoria—just closed on a full-floor, five-bedroom unit at the newly opened, 62-story Zaha Hadid-designed skyscraper.

Related

The power couple has snapped up the 11,000-square-foot apartment as they plan to spend more time in the Sunshine State. David, 44, is co-owner of Inter Miami CF, Miami’s new Major League Soccer team which played its first match against the Los Angeles Galaxy last month, losing 0-1.

Beckham and his backers are currently in the process of developing a brand new $1 billion stadium to be named Miami Freedom Park and scheduled to open in 2022.

No word on which floor of the landmark building the Beckhams will be living. Their penthouse is one of 10 in the tower, which has 84 residences, including one two-story duplex penthouse, four townhouses, and 70 half-floor units. Prices range from $5.9 million to $21.85 million.

The One Thousand Museum building, close to Miami’s downtown with jaw-dropping views of the Miami skyline and across Biscayne Bay, is the first and last residential development designed by Iraqi-born starchitect Zaha Hadid. The Pritzker Prize winner died of a heart attack in March 2016 while in Miami during the building’s construction.

Nicknamed the “Scorpion Tower” for its exo-skeleton construction, the building soars 705 feet into the air and was the subject of an episode of the PBS documentary series, Impossible Builds.

David Beckham Miami penthouse

The building is nicknamed the “Scorpion Tower.”  Photo: Courtesy One Thousand Museum/Zaha Hadid Architects

The Beckhams will be able to enjoy the building’s myriad of five-star-plus amenities. In addition to the 61st-floor swimming pool, there’s a two-level fitness and wellness spa, a private beach club and a multi-media theater for private movie screenings.

David Beckham Miami penthouse

Curved lines define the architecture of all the units.  Photo: Courtesy One Thousand Museum/Zaha Hadid Architects

For just hanging out, the spectacular double-height Sky Lounge features Hadid’s arched, water drop patterned interior walls and is catered by celebrated New York pastry chef Mame Sow, who is One Thousand Museum’s culinary director.

David Beckham Miami penthouse

The open-plan living space.  Photo: Courtesy One Thousand Museum/Zaha Hadid Architects

The Beckhams, together with their four children, will also be able to zip in and out of the building by helicopter, away from prying paparazzi, using the private rooftop helipad—Miami’s first on a residential tower.

David Beckham Miami penthouse

The building’s grand staircase is classic Hadid.  Photo: Courtesy One Thousand Museum/Zaha Hadid Architects

The unit itself was purchased by Beckham Brands Limited, the partnership and licensing company owned by David Beckham. Seems the acquisition was initiated last fall and formally closed in late March.

David Beckham Miami penthouse

A serene spot to lounge.  Photo: Courtesy One Thousand Museum/Zaha Hadid Architects

Interestingly, at a reported $20 million, the Beckhams appear to have paid top-dollar for their unit. According to records, a similar one-floor penthouse closed on March 19 for $13.8 million.

Not that the odd million should worry the couple. Said to be worth a combined $900 million, they also own a spectacular $36 million mansion in London’s Holland Park, along with a $7.5 million country estate in England’s rural Cotswolds.

David Beckham Miami penthouse

The cinema room.  Photo: Courtesy One Thousand Museum/Zaha Hadid Architects

David Beckham Miami penthouse

The pool on the 61st floor.  Photo: Courtesy One Thousand Museum/Zaha Hadid Architects

David Beckham Miami penthouse

The outdoor pools.  Photo: Courtesy One Thousand Museum/Zaha Hadid Architects

More Celebrity Homes

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Celebrity Homes

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad