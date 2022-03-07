Quantcast
DJ Calvin Harris Is Spinning Off His $25 Million Beverly Hills Estate

The five-building estate features two recording studios, a standalone gym, basketball court, walk-in wine cellar and more.

9779 Oak Pass Road Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

DJ Calvin Harris must “feel so close” to $25 million after listing his Beverly Hills compound last month. The hitmaker first purchased the then-brand-new property in 2014 and after extensive renovations, is officially parting with the property.

9779 Oak Pass Road

The property has five structures.  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

From the exterior, the home looks more traditional than one might expect from a global A-list DJ, with nods to an East Coast Hamptons estate. However, the interiors reflect Harris’ worldly taste, accented by high-end imported materials, modern amenities and bright, airy rooms. It’s also located on a secluded, celebrity-studded street, perfect for privacy-seeking entertainers like Harris. The gated property, located at 9779 Oak Pass Road in Beverly Hills, has an elongated, tree-lined driveway and is spread over 2.7 acres. 

9779 Oak Pass Road

The pool  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

There are five structures on the property, including a main residence, two-story guest house, five-car garage (with elevator access), a security office for a live-in body guard and a standalone gym. Expansive lawns and winding  pathways connect each structure. As you might imagine, the place has all the bells and whistles one could want and need, including that state-of-the-art home gym and a basketball court, movie theater and an epic backyard.

9779 Oak Pass Road

A living room  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

It feels natural that a professional entertainer would have a fabulous space to host guests, and the extravagant backyard is just such a space, with a large pool, spa, fire pit and lounge and a barbecue under a custom pergola. There’s also a vegetable garden, outdoor ping-pong table and plenty of outdoor lounging and dining spaces to enjoy.

Due to the nature of his career, Harris transformed the guest home into two full recording studios, one on each floor. While the everyday buyer might not have much use for the studios, a fellow entertainer might find them quite useful. 

9779 Oak Pass Road

The wet bar  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

In total, there are 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The primary suite is located in the main residence and has vaulted  beamed ceilings, a fireplace, ensuite dual bathrooms with walk-in closets, a fireplace and direct outdoor access. Other bedrooms are also spacious with ample closet space.”

9779 Oak Pass Road

The gourmet kitchen also has a wine cellar.  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

The home is both cozy and bright, with large windows that let in natural light and emphasize the open-plan living spaces. Key features include a grand stone staircase, herringbone flooring throughout and soaring coffered ceilings that make each room feel even more spacious. There are several fireplaces throughout, as well as a full bar, exposed brick in the living room, skylights and a solar dome. There is also a glass-paneled, walk-in wine cellar off the kitchen.

The home is listed by the Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman. 

Check out more photos of the property below:

9779 Oak Pass Road

The home’s grand stone staircase.  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

9779 Oak Pass Road

The primary suite  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

9779 Oak Pass Road

Harris’ awards  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

9779 Oak Pass Road

Movie theater  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

9779 Oak Pass Road

Recording studio  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

9779 Oak Pass road

The gym  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

9779 Oak Pass Road

Basketball court  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

9779 Oak Pass Road

Another recording studio  Christopher Amitrano/Douglas Elliman Realty

