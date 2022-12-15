Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.

DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly vacant land next door. The compound also includes its own private trail that leads to the beach down below.

The opportunity to scoop these up comes from seller and retired hedge fund manager Bruce Kovner, who put his 22-acre oceanfront site on the market. Known as the Sanctuary at Loon Point, the property consists of two homes and three lots of land on Padaro Lane. DeGeneres and de Rossi now own one of those abodes, plus a parcel.

Their stone-clad estate has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread across three levels and an impressive 9,066 square feet. Given its Italian influence, there are stone archways, exposed wood-beam ceilings, marble detailing and mosaic tiling throughout. Of course, the pad also has custom copper gutters and bronze windows and doors that were imported from Italy, reported Architectural Digest. Outside, there are Renaissance-style statues and olive trees akin to what you’d see in Tuscany and the roof has been constructed from terracotta.

Elsewhere, the great room is outfitted with a massive antique marble fireplace, and nearby, the chef’s kitchen has been decked out with state-of-the-art appliances, dual butler pantries and a large center island. There’s also a wine cellar and a swanky movie theater with leather recliners on the first floor. Upstairs, the primary suite sports two walk-in closets and a private spa terrace that overlooks the grounds. Speaking of which, the compound comes with a marble and mosaic-tile swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and raised garden beds. In terms of entertainment, we’re sure DeGeneres and de Rossi will put the extra spa, several fire pits and a few alfresco dining areas to good use.