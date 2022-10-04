Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideaway Just Listed for $5.6 Million

The seller of this Palm Springs landmark has left the building. And now, you too can live like Elvis and Priscilla Presley once did.

Most famous for being the futuristic residence in which the King and his wife honeymooned in 1967, a popular California tourist attraction dubbed “The House of Tomorrow” has just hit the market after an ambitious two-year renovation. The mid-century modern abode dates back to 1962 when it was first designed by William Krisel for home builder Robert Alexander. Alexander loved it so much; he kept the commission for himself. Shortly after, the “it” couple was said to have leased the space for a year prior to their marriage, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Its unusual design can be likened to that of a spaceship, gaining the attention of architectural lovers and Elvis fanatics alike throughout the years. The nearly 5,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms and a pentagon-shaped pool. Sadly, the original tennis court is no longer. However, what makes it stand out is the geometric design and its space-age aesthetic. Think a winged roof reminiscent of a butterfly mid-flight and four circular pods that are interconnected to form the framework. All that’s missing is a flying car in the driveway.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s former Palm Springs home just listed for $5.6 million Chris Miller/One Point Media Group

Internally, you’ll find several other nods to the modernist movement including curved stone walls, a rounded built-in sofa, terrazzo floors and tons of floor-to-ceiling windows. The sellers, Dan Bridge and Paul Armitstead, even went as far as to restore the original color of the exterior with the help of a 1960s paint supplier during the reno. “Our goal in this was not to have a museum, but rather turn this into a living and breathing home for people who will live in it, not just use it as a showpiece,” Bridge tells WSJ.

The landmark dubbed “The House of Tomorrow” just underwent a two-year renovation but kept its mid-century modern theme. Chris Miller/One Point Media Group

The two came across the property during Palm Springs’ Modernism Week and decided to buy the residence in 2020 for $2.6 million with the hope of restoring it to its former glory. Inside, they were met with loads of Elvis memorabilia—most of which has been removed and auctioned off by the previous owner. Today, their most important updates include a rebuilt kitchen and a brand-new round center island. Elsewhere, the circular theme continues with custom fixtures and finishes, in addition to a floating fireplace.

This stunning remodel has us all shook up.

Marc Sanders of Compass holds the listing.

