Emma Stone Just Listed Her Airy Midcentury Modern Home in Malibu for $4.3 Million

It might not be right in La La Land, but the home Emma Stone just listed still has an enviable location.

The 1,800-square-foot, midcentury-modern house in Malibu features three bedrooms and is situated on about 3.2 acres of land. It’s asking $4.295 million, not bad for an area where most homes go for more than $5 million.

“It’s a classic 1958 California midcentury hanging over the Pacific,” listing agent Eric Lavey told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s the Malibu beach house they would choose for a Nancy Meyers movie.” How fitting, then, that it’s had an actual celebrity as a resident.

Sitting atop a bluff, the one-story ranch house offers ocean views from most of the rooms, and a large brick patio looks out onto the coastline. The surrounding eucalyptus and yucca trees provide some much-needed shade from the California sun, and act as pops of lush greenery.

Inside, white floors, ceilings and walls make the space feel extremely airy and light-filled. That continues even in the bathroom, with its white subway tiles and gold accents that add some sheen to the room.

Stone bought the home for $3.25 million in 2018, and recently remodeled the eat-in kitchen. Although she’ll be leaving behind the beachside lifestyle, she’s been busy snapping up other properties. She also bought a Manhattan apartment for $3.56 million in 2018. Then, in 2019, she purchased an LA home for $2.3 million. Last year she became a homeowner in Austin, Texas.

Lavey told the WSJ that he expects the Malibu ranch house to sell quickly, given its lower price point for the area. Unlike the Nancy Meyers movie, it’s not that complicated to see why it would appeal to prospective buyers.

Check out more images of the home below.