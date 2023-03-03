Chicago Cubs First Baseman Eric Hosmer Just Listed His 1930s-Era Boston Manse for $6.5 Million

Beantown just got a swanky new listing in one of its most historic districts.

Set in the heart of West Newton Hill, the 8,000-square-feet colonial home at 35 Wykeham Rd sits on just over one acre of land. Housing six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half baths, the residence is just 10 miles away from the Massachussets capital. Major League Baseball first baseman Eric Hosmer has placed the 1930s-era estate on the market for $6.5 million, following a recent move to the Chicago Cubs from the Boston Red Sox.

Inside the home living room with a lit fireplace. Surette Media Group

Renovated in 2018 by local custom builder Thoughtforms, the sprawling digs has a lot to offer. Its foyer leads you to the home’s inviting living room and sun room that overlooks the property’s verdant landscaping. A formal dining room, chef’s kitchen with a massive island, family room and three fireplaces can also be found in the home. A library with bay windows is one of the standout spaces in the abode, as well as the “snow globe room” that features floor-to-ceiling windows, a wood-paneled ceiling and outdoor views.

Five bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the luxe primary suite with a spa-like bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. The lower level of the property, meanwhile, houses an extra room for your guests, spacious wine cellar, fitness room and storage room. For year-round entertaining, the backyard patio is equipped with a grill, fire pit and ample space for your most comfortable lounge seating. There’s even a vast amount of backyard space for your kids and furry friends to frolic and explore nature.

Cozy settings inside the snow globe room with wood-paneled ceilings and outdoor views. Surette Media Group

Hosmer and his wife, Kacie McDonnell Hosmer, paid $6.15 million for the estate in September 2022, after his move to the Red Sox. The couple bought the home to “put roots down” before their first child was born, The Wall Street Journal claims. “We really found our dream home,” he told the publication, also noting they are sad to be leaving it. The star athlete began his baseball career in 2008 with the Kansas City Royals, according to the MLB website. He later moved to the San Diego Padres, then the Red Sox before signing with the Cubs this year.

To stake your claim on the Boston-area manse, contact Manuel Sarkis of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman for more details.

