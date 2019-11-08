‘Fast and Furious’ Star Jason Statham Lists His Malibu Home for $20 Million

Hollywood action star, Jason Statham, is no doubt looking for a “fast and furious” sale of his cozy Malibu, Calif. beach house he’s just listed for almost $20 million.

Statham, 52, best-known for playing the tough-guy character Deckard Shaw in the Fast and Furious franchise, bought the rustic, four-bedroom Pacific-front home 10 years ago.

If he sells for anywhere close to the $19.95 million asking, the big-biceped Brit stands to bring in a handsome profit, having reportedly paid $10.6 million for the beach house back in 2009. That’s an average value increase of almost a million dollars a year.

Much of the appeal is the home’s breathtaking location. Tucked away from prying eyes behind the guarded gates of Malibu’s coveted Colony enclave, “The Black House,” as it’s known, sits right on the private beach close to the end of a peninsula.

Over the years the Colony has been home to the likes of A-list celebs, from Tom Hanks, Sting, Robert Redford and Edward Norton, to Paul Reiser and Larry Hagman.

Distinguished by its ominous-looking, black-painted, cedar-shingle exterior, the house covers 3,900-square-feet, with three bedrooms and three baths in the main house. At the rear is a detached guest cottage, with a self-contained one-bedroom suite above a two-car garage.

The recently renovated house makes the most of its greatest asset: its spectacular views of the crashing Pacific outside pretty much every window. The large decks are perfect for catching another California sunset, or watching the surfers riding the rollers at the nearby Surfrider beach.

The main living room, with its floor-to-ceiling windows and access to the Burmese teak-floored beachfront deck, is a haven of peace and serenity. Large, over-stuffed sofas in front of the windows are perfect for kicking back.

Just off the main living room there’s a cozy lounge featuring a large brick fireplace that’s surrounded by floor-to-ceiling shelves stocked with firewood. Next to it is the TV area, with black-painted shelving that fits in with theme of the home.

The expansive, minimalist kitchen, is again all shades of gray and black. It’s expensively equipped with dark-gray German Bulthaup cabinetry, sleek stainless-steel countertops and professional-grade Gaggenau appliances.

Climb the stairs to the second floor and the master bedroom covers the entire width of the house. With floor-to-ceiling windows and four white-wood-framed doors that open out on to a private deck, it makes the most of the cooling ocean breezes.

“The Black House is an oceanside architectural tour de force. With its dramatic blend of sophistication and retro style, it hearkens back to Malibu’s golden age,” says Branden Williams, of brokers Williams & Williams Estates Group at Hilton and Hyland, who holds the listing exclusively with partner Rayni Williams.

When the home sells, don’t expect Statham and his supermodel fiancée Rose Huntington-Whiteley to be rushing back to their native England. The power couple owns a stunning mid-century modern spread just above Sunset Strip, together with a contemporary mansion in the tony Beverly Hills Flats area they bought in 2015 for $13 million.