A Castle-Like LA Manse Once Owned by the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Just Listed for $9.8 Million

From a futuristic Richard Neutra compound in La Crescenta to a tropic-themed Malibu cottage, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has racked up quite the real estate portfolio. Now, another one of his former California properties has hit the market and it’s chock full of Art Nouveau style and the musician’s personal flair.

Nicknamed The Castle, the striking two-acre spread is nestled in the hills of the Los Feliz neighborhood. Originally designed in the ‘20s by Angelus Temple architect A.F. Leicht, the Los Angeles abode comprises four bedrooms, four bathrooms and roughly 5,600 square feet of living space. Michael Balzary (aka Flea) bought the manse for $1.7 million back in 1996 and later sold it for $3 million in 1999 to late Getty oil heir, John Gilbert Getty, reported The Wall Street Journal. The Castle changed hands yet again in 2014 when current owner and artist, Muna El Fituri, scooped it up for $8.3 million.

An Art Nouveau-style mansion formerly owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael ‘Flea’ Balzary just listed for $9.8 million Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

Per Balzary’s request, the property now has a recording in the two-story, detached garage (which the rocker surely put to good use). The grounds also come with lush gardens and a basketball court out back painted the purple of Flea’s beloved Lakers. Inside, the architectural estate is laden with Egyptian and Moroccan influences. Think large geometric pillars, arched passageways, hand-cut stone walls and curved gold-colored ceilings. In fact, step into the two-story formal living room and you’ll find ornate trim that’s supposed to resemble the Sistine Chapel, notes the WSJ.

Dubbed ‘The Castle,’ it was originally built in the 1920s by architect A.F. Leicht and today has Egyptian and Moroccan influences Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios

Elsewhere, an elegant octagonal-shaped lounge area is swathed in gold as well. Seriously, it covers every wall. In the foyer, there are soaring 26-foot-high ceilings, a dramatic stone staircase and a grand chandelier at the center. If you’re into rare and ultra-cool perks, check out the observation tower. It’s complete with its own rooftop terrace where you can catch uninterrupted views of downtown Los Angeles, the Pacific Ocean and beyond. If you want a shot at owning The Castle, it’ll cost you a cool $9.8 million.

Ernie Carswell with Douglas Elliman and Steve Sawaii and Daria Greenbaum of Compass hold the listing together.

