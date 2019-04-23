Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Home of the Week: Fleetwood Mac Legend Lindsey Buckingham’s LA Palace Goes on Sale for $29.5 Million

This elegant, old-world Brentwood compound naturally comes with its own recording studio.

Lindsey Buckingham Fleetwood Mac brentwood home Marc Angeles

The rumors are true: Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and his interior designer wife Kristen are selling their longtime compound in Los Angeles’s ritzy Brentwood area, with dreams of getting $29.5 million for the home.

The Buckinghams originally bought the 1.2-acre, double-lot property in 2004 for $6.6 million and had the French-Normandy-style mansion custom built. Set behind imposing double gates and fronted by a large motor court, the main, white-painted brick house offers around 10,000 square feet of interior space.

Related

The home’s very traditional-looking interior is the work of Kristen Buckingham, who owns interior-design company KB Bespoke, with a showroom in LA’s La Cienega Design Quarter.

The imposing entry foyer features a soaring two-story stairwell tower with spiral staircase. The first-floor has a formal living room and dining room, wood-paneled family room and a spacious gourmet farmhouse-style kitchen with professional-grade appliances.

The master suite is on this first-floor level, though in its own separate wing. It includes a sitting room, fireplace, bathroom, walk-in closets and dressing room. There are four additional en-suite bedrooms upstairs, plus an office with loft.

lindsey buckingham home

The pool and pavillion  Marc Angeles

In the expansive, secluded back yard, there’s a championship tennis court, and a large pool with a pool pavilion and gym. Designed for entertaining, there’s abundant covered and open patio space with a fireplace and built-in barbecues.

lindsey buckingham home

The backyard  Marc Angeles

The property also features a detached three-car garage with a spacious guest suite above. For wanna-be guitar gods, part of the building includes a spacious recording studio where Lindsey Buckingham, 69, no doubt worked on his recent Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsay Buckingham album.

lindsey buckingham home

The kitchen  ADAM_LATHAM

The music world was rocked a year ago when Fleetwood Mac split with Buckingham. He and vocalist Stevie Nicks joined the band in 1974; the following year their self-titled Fleetwood Mac album went to Number 1 in the U.S. with hits like “Rhiannon” and “Landslide.” Since then, the band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

lindsey buckingham home

Tennis courts on property  Marc Angeles

So why give up this gorgeous compound in the heart of Brentwood? According to listing agent Jeff Hyland, of Hilton & Hyland, the couple has spent the past two years building a new property close by, and it’s now nearing completion.

lindsey buckingham home

The traditional living room  Marc Angeles

More Celebrity Homes

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Celebrity Homes

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 68% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad