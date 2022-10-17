Frank Sinatra’s Former California Compound Could Be Yours for $12.8 Million

A lot of LA homes come with a star pedigree, but this hilltop compound is laden with Old Hollywood history.

Back in the ‘50s, Frank Sinatra lived at the midcentury-modern mansion in question. That’s not the estate’s only draw, though. Located on a cliff in Chatsworth, Calif., Byrdview was originally built in 1951 by William Pereira and is only one of four residences that the architect created. Aside from housing Old Blue Eyes, the iconic pad has played host to Marilyn Monroe, appeared in Mad Men (among other TV shows and movies) and was where Judy Garland famously renewed her wedding vows. Now, the legendary abode is back on the market for $12.75 million.

Byrdview was penned by architect William Pereira.

Living up to its name, Byrdview is perched high above the city and offers a bird’s-eye view of the 1,325-acre Chatsworth Nature Preserve below. The compound is set on nearly eight acres and gated for added privacy. Altogether, the estate comprises a main house, a one-bedroom guest house, plus a 2,000-square-foot pergola. You’ll also find a 50-foot swimming pool and a detached structure that could be used as a gym, massage room or pool house. If you want to channel Sinatra, the listing suggests a recording studio could be added to the grounds. You could also build equestrian facilities, a helipad or a vineyard if that’s more your speed.

The former home of singer Frank Sinatra features a glass-walled piano room, of course.

The striking, 6,661-square-foot primary residence is wrapped in walls of glass for postcard-like views. Inside, there are seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half baths. You’ll also find numerous gallery-type spaces throughout in which you can display your collection.

Although the home has been restored, the contemporary elements are artfully balanced with Pereira’s original design. “Some of the pieces of glass are original single-pane glass and one of the sliding doors that’s 18 feet long and 12 feet high,” Barrie Livingstone of Sotheby’s International Realty told Mansion Global. “It’s just amazing this 70-year-old house looks as modern as it can be.”

Elsewhere, warm wood accents and full-height windows add a mid-century feel to the living room, dining room and piano room. We’re sure the latter is where Sinatra spent most of this time. Speaking of the crooner, the sprawling grounds of Byrdview offer enough space to accommodate hundreds of guests at a time. Sounds like it’s time to get your Rat Pack ready.

