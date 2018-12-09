Frank Sinatra Once Lived in a Stunning Malibu Beach House—See What It Looks Like Today

In 1992, singer and actor Frank Sinatra and his fourth wife, Barbara, built an oceanfront property on Broad Beach in Malibu, Calif., with architect Ted Grenzbach, who also designed homes for the likes of Johnny Carson, Barbara Streisand, and Cher. The aptly named Sinatra Beach House, which offers 40 feet of beach frontage in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in America, is now on the market for $12.9 million. Spread across approximately 5,800 square feet, the two-story home features seven bedrooms, nine baths, and an open-concept design. Like other Malibu properties, the haute home offers panoramic views of the ocean and sandy beachfront.

Sinatra is remembered as a legendary entertainer, so it’s only natural that the beachfront abode was designed for entertaining. A large bar can be accessed from an interior entertaining area on one side and the exterior oceanfront patio on the other, in case guests want to enjoy cocktails with a view. Gather around the fireplace in the living room or walk out to the patio to take in the ocean breeze. Or take a dip in the enclosed interior swimming pool, which is encircled by verdant trees. The Sinatras regularly hosted friends (including Gregory Peck, Dick Van Dyke, and Jack Lemmon) at their beachfront abode, and the new owner can continue the trend thanks to the wealth of onsite entertaining options.

There’s plenty of space to relax as well. The sumptuous master suite comes with his-and-her baths and closets as well as a hair salon and sauna, and a luxe guest suite overlooks the courtyard pool.

Leonard Rabinowitz and Jack Friedkin of Hilton & Hyland and Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker hold the listing. If you’re interested in renting one of Frank Sinatra’s properties instead, make his former Twin Palms Estate in Palm Springs your home for the holidays.