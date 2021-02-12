Inside Power Broker Fredrik Eklund’s $7 Million Beverly Hills Home

Buyer: Fredrik Eklund

Location: Beverly Hills, Calif.

Price: $7.043 million

Size: 5,674 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Year: 2017

After 17 years making an international name and a considerable fortune hawking luxury apartments and high-end developments in New York City, preternaturally energetic power broker Fredrik Eklund, veteran star of Bravo’s popular “Million Dollar Listing” franchise, packed up and moved to Los Angeles about 1.5 years ago.

The gym-hardened Swede, his also gym-sculpted husband, artist Derek Kaplan, and their toddler twins initially rented a stunning Harry Gesner-designed contemporary in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood in Beverly Hills — digital records indicate the city-view spread went for a whopping $36,000 per month — before they took up even grander residence on a two-acre Bel-Air estate anchored by a 12,000-square-foot mansion with what Eklund described last fall to L.A. Magazine a “master suite that’s bigger than most New York apartments.”

Though Eklund and his New York-based business partner John Gomes, co-founders and principals of the spectacularly successful Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, have high-profile satellite offices across the country, it looks like the always high-kicking and Bentley-driving multimillionaire real estate dynamo/reality TV star plans to remain in Los Angeles with his family for the foreseeable future because tax records show they’ve ponied up a bit more than $7 million for a luxuriously casual family-sized East Coast-y home in Beverly Hills.

Sequestered behind gates along a discreet canyon lane, and accented with inoperable and curiously under-scaled shutters over black-framed windows, the bright-white clapboard-clad home sits on just about one-third of an acre and squeezes in five en-suite bedrooms and eight deluxe bathrooms in just over 5,700 square feet.

Like many recently built luxury homes across Los Angeles that aim to fuse historic styles of architecture with currently in-favor open-concept floor plans, this one opens to a double-height foyer that is all but indistinct from a combination living and dining room. Interestingly proportioned multipane windows fill the space with light, while a white marble fireplace anchors the lounge area under a vaulted ceiling.

Another ubiquitous design trend in traditionally inspired but modern-minded luxury homes, four industrial-style lights hang over the doublewide island snack bar in the gourmet kitchen that showcases lightly veined white marble counters, chef-grade appliances and a mix of jet-black and snow-white Shaker-style cabinets. A butler’s pantry makes a convenient link to the living/dining room and a built-in banquette makes a cozy spot for casual meals.

An adjoining family room features built-in bookshelves alongside a second marble fireplace and room-wide bank of windows fold open to the backyard.

An office or guest bedroom just off the family room, a children’s playroom and a sunroom-style gym, each with an attached bathroom, complete the main floor, while the second floor offers a media lounge, a trio of en-suite guest bedrooms and a primary bedroom with fireplace and marble bath.

Surrounded by high hedges and even taller trees that obscure neighboring homes, the artificially grassed yard offers a skylight topped loggia outside the family room, a bit of stone terracing, a built-in grill, and a raised spa that spills over into a sparkling swimming pool.

Unsurprisingly, Eklund represented himself in the purchase of the property that was listed with Christine Martin and Samira Gores of The Agency.

Around the time they headed west in 2019, Eklund and Kaplan sold their 2,200-square-foot Hudson River view condo in New York City’s fashionable Tribeca neighborhood for $5.655 million, a not particularly profitable amount over the $5.426 million they paid in early 2016. However, they have yet to completely pull up their East Coast sticks. They remain the owners of a stately Georgian manor house in Roxbury, Conn., about 90 miles outside of Midtown Manhattan, that they picked up in 2016 for $2.95 million, a hefty chunk below the $3.5 million asking price. With more than eight pastoral acres, the elegant country escape has an infinity edged swimming pool, a picturesque pond and postcard-perfect views over the forested landscape.