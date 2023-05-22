Gene Simmons’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Was Transformed Into a Modernist Retreat. Now It Can be Yours for $48 Million.

The mansion that Gene Simmons called home for over three decades has reemerged on the market, and even he might not even recognize it.

The Kiss bassist’s former Beverly Hills residence is up for grabs, and it appears to be totally different than how he left in 2021. Now listed for a cool $48 million—which, for the record, is triple what he sold the digs for back in 2021—was redesigned by Los Angeles-based design firm, Nobel. Today, the Benedict Canyon estate sports a much moodier exterior and ultra-modern interior with tons of Italian marble, custom stone oak wood panels, and shiny brass accents. Honestly, it’s giving rockstar vibes.

Gene Simmons’s former Beverly Hills estate just listed for $48 million Christopher Amitrano

The 16,390-square-foot spread sits on two acres with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. One of the best features has always been the parking situation, and luckily, that remains unchanged. You’ll find a three-car garage attached to the main house and another structure below it with the capacity to hold 20 additional vehicles. Elsewhere, the grounds sport a 60-foot knife-edge swimming pool, plus an outdoor barbecue area with space for up to 20 guests and three swanky chandeliers hanging overhead.

Internally, the abode is brimming with natural light thanks to huge custom iron windows. The gourmet chef’s kitchen has been decked out with Poliform cabinets, top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, and a breakfast area. Naturally, an eye-catching all-marble island takes center stage. The property also includes a media room and a primary suite with its own private balcony, sitting room, and his-and-her wardrobes. Not to mention, it comes with furnishings from Minotti and Henge and Baxter.

The home has been totally renovated and is super modern in style Christopher Amitrano

Before Simmons ended up offloading his home, he put roughly $11 million worth of upgrades into the pad. Though, he ultimately ended up selling to live full-time at his mountain mansion in Nevada. However, he recently decided to part ways with that property, too.

Listing agents Josh Altman and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman were unavailable for comment.

Click here to see all the photos of 2650 Benedict Canyon Drive.