Designed by Gianni Versace, This $70 Million NYC Townhouse Was Restored to Its ‘La Dolce Vita’ Glory

New York City’s townhouses are synonymous with luxury living, but a $70 million pad formerly owned and designed by the late, great Gianni Versace takes “la dolce vita” to extraordinary new heights.

Located on East 64th Street, the six-story Manhattan mansion spans 14,175 square feet, with some 17 rooms spread throughout its haute interiors. Seven plush bedrooms, seven full baths and three partial baths account for more than half of the Italian Baroque-style abode, while the rest is dedicated to grand living and dining room spaces, a library, gym, game lounge, media room and office. Outside, meanwhile, there’s a stunning trellised garden spanning 3,025 square feet and a rooftop gazebo overlooking Fifth and Madison Avenues.

The neoclassical townhouse was built in 1950 and bought by the famed Italian designer for $7.5 million in 1995. As to be expected, the fashion icon fully redesigned the residence, adding plenty of his signature glitz and glamor.

Custom touches include classical columns, intricate mosaics, marble floors and painted ceilings, to name but a few. The Great Room even features restored 19th-century panels on the roof that were sourced by Versace from a Florentine palazzo and depict an epic Elysian scene. Think of it as the Upper East Side’s Sistine Chapel.

The manse is being sold by billionaire Swedish hedge funder Thomas Sandell and his wife Ximena. The couple bought the property directly from the Versace family for $30 million in 2005, according to records, before meticulously restoring it to its former glory.

Nikki Field of Sotheby’s International Realty, who is co-listing the property with her daughter Amanda Field Jordan, told The Wall Street Journal that the Sandells are “Versace devotees” and that “this piece of art” will likely be snapped up by “someone who has that same reverence.”

This isn’t the first time the townhouse has landed on the market, though. At one point, it was available as a rental with an asking price of $100,000 a month, according to WSJ. So, if you should ever tire of la dolce vita, you could always let Versace’s wonderland for a bit of extra dosh. Sounds like a win-win to us.

Check out more photos of the property below: