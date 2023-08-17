Grace Kelly Vacationed at This Historic French Riviera Villa. Now It Can Be Yours.

Always wanted to live like royalty? Now’s your chance, because the picturesque villa where the late Princess Grace of Monaco loved to blissfully while away her days has just popped up for sale.

Known as “Les Moulins du Villars,” and nestled on a 5-acre parcel in the village of Gilette on the French Riviera, between Nice and Monaco, this stunning estate is now on the market for $12.5 million (€11.5 million) with Peter Illovsky of Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty.

Especially charmed by a presentation of locally made cheeses and olive oil on one of her first trips to the historic villa with her daughter Princess Caroline in 1980, the Oscar-winning actress befriended the owners and returned alone several times before her September 1982 death in a car accident at age 52. She even donated two statues that are still on display today.

This antique water mill wheel stationed in a living room is powered by one of the property’s streams. Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

Originally built in the 14th century as an olive oil and flour mill, and resting amid a nature reserve aside the shores of the Latti River, the property was transformed into a luxe retreat by Count Jean Fernand Joseph Gouin de Roumilly in the late 1970s. The deed has changed hands in the years since, with the most recent owners acquiring the place in 2006 and subsequently giving the main villa an extensive renovation.

Spanning four stories and around 6,000 square feet of living space, the seven-bedroom main house is highlighted by an elevator to all levels, plus living and dining areas linked by a vintage working water mill wheel encased in glass, two kitchens, an office, a media room, wine cellar and laundry room.

A heated infinity pool rests beside an open-air cabana outfitted with an inviting living room. Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

Outdoors, the grounds are laced with olive, fruit and cypress trees, and host a heated infinity pool flanked by an open-air cabana, as well as two vegetable gardens, a greenhouse, gym and tennis court that doubles as a helipad. There’s also a two-room guesthouse, four-car garage and partially restored ruin dating from Roman times that serves as an event space.

