Home of the Week: Inside Golf Legend Greg Norman’s $60 Million Florida Island Paradise

The lawns of this eight-acre estate are as green as a golf course, which should come as no surprise considering the owners: golfing great Greg Norman and his wife, designer Kristen Norman. And the best part is that the grassy yardage stretches from one side of Florida’s Jupiter Island to the other, from the Intracoastal waterway to the the sandy beaches of the Atlantic. Even before looking inside, this place seems to earn its price tag of $59.9 million.

The compound consists of seven buildings, including the main house, with plans for one more. Garages accommodate up to 12 cars and the employee parking lot can park 30 more. That there is even an employee parking lot tells you something about the vastness of this estate and the beauty of its landscaping.

Those seven buildings make up 31,800 square feet of living space across a main house, coach house, pool house, tennis house, boat house, carriage house and beach house, also known as the Shark Shack. There are a total of 10 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, 12 of them full baths. The main house is a completely new, recently built structure. And while the exterior of the house is in a Cape Cod cottage style, it’s hardly a cottage. Kristen (Kiki) Norman was inspired by the work of French architect and designer Christian Liaigre in designing the home and its finishes, from the lacquered teak and high-gloss mahogany to the wire-brushed, custom oak floors to the brass Waterworks and Drummonds fixtures.

You won’t find any Florida kitsch inside either. Instead, the look is serene and modern with more trophies than seashells. It has every amenity you might expect from a nearly $60-million property: two 1,900-bottle wine cellars; gorgeous long corridors that are well lit and inviting, nothing of the dark cave you may expect; a cinema room, entertaining space; a bar with water views; and a trophy room and gallery. The home also has a formal dining room, a SieMatic kitchen, a catering kitchen, a dining area, a butler’s pantry and a mud room. And there’s an elevator connecting it all. Two guest bedrooms occupy the first floor, but the second floor is dedicated to the primary living quarters. Spacious and airy, they include a large outdoor deck, a den, dual offices, bathrooms and closets, an accessory room, luggage room, linen room, kitchenette and, yes, the bedroom.

The two-story coach house includes another two beds and two baths, a kitchen, a dining room sun room and garage space for six. The pool house is another of the newly built structures on the property and includes a vast open and covered patio, an outdoor kitchen as well as a bathroom and outdoor shower. It sits beside the main pool, which is 14 feet deep, and the plunge pool and hot tub.

A US Open-sized tennis court graces one lawn area, with its own convenient hub for entertaining, including a bar and bathrooms, shaded space and an equipment room. The carriage house is the other main fitness site on the estate, including a gym and cardio rooms, equipment room, as well as space for guests with three bedrooms and full baths, plus another garage. A dog kennel, located in the generator house, rounds out the amenities to include even the four-legged family members.

Along the Intracoastal, the boat house has an office and plenty of room for water toys, a tender and yacht equipment. The dock can accommodate a vessel of up to 150 feet.

On the opposite shore is the 3,200-square-foot, elevated Shark Shack, the last of the newly constructed buildings. It faces the rolling waves of the Atlantic and includes two more bedrooms and baths, a full kitchen, dining and living room. The sand is right there, and the lack of nearby public parking makes the 172 feet of beachfront feel exceptionally private.

“Having grown up on the beach in Australia,” Greg Norman says, “my search for the perfect property in America allowed me to incorporate all my needs, from privacy, security, a dock for my boats and direct access to the ocean was fulfilled when I was blessed enough to come across Tranquility in 1991.”

His wife says, “I designed this estate to feel luxurious, but also warm and casual. It caters to our ‘barefoot-elegance’ lifestyle.”

The Normans have also been trying to off-load their vast Colorado ranch property, taking the price down to $40 million last year.

The listing for Tranquility is held by the Jills Zeder Group, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker Realty.