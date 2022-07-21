Greta Garbo’s 1930s Mansion in Beverly Hills Just Listed for $12 Million

Just a month after Greta Garbo’s New York City apartment listed for $7.25 million, another one of the actresses’ former homes has come onto the market.

Located in the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood, a hillside mansion where the Hollywood star once resided is now available for $12 million. The adobe-style home was custom built for Garbo in 1937 and completely transformed roughly 70 years later by current owner and interior designer Nicole Sassaman, reported the Los Angeles Times.

Listed by Compass, the trophy property spans 4,675 square feet and offers six bedrooms and six bathrooms, in addition to a knife-edge infinity pool. Sassaman purchased the estate in 2003 for $1.4 million and quickly got to work remodeling the historic residence—doubling its floorplan and modernizing the interiors, while also restoring some of its original features. She told Elle Décor in 2009 that the whole process took roughly a year and a half and that she “worked to meld the worlds of yesterday and today together.”

As it stands, the exterior maintains its distinct Aztec flair with flowing, curved lines and a stucco facade. Large windows and full walls of glass help to bring the dwelling into the 21st century. And because Sassaman didn’t have paparazzi to worry about, she was able to tack on a second story.

The interior is rich and inviting, sporting natural materials such as wood and rough-cut stone. Common areas on the first floor include an eat-in kitchen, multiple dining rooms and an open-concept living room. A crowning component is the home’s infinity pool which can be accessed via glass sliders in the living room. However, Sassaman admitted the installation was no easy feat. “Because the home is positioned on the edge of a hillside, the pool had to be built on the hill slope in order to create the illusion that the house was sitting on water.” Two of the six sleeping chambers are also located on the first floor.

Upstairs, a curved fireplace from the original Garbo abode can be found in the newly constructed primary suite, just one of the elements that Sassaman chose to hang onto. The second story has two additional bedrooms, while the sixth and final is situated beneath the home’s garage and offers its own private balcony.

Although Garbo’s former home has undergone extensive renovation since the days she inhabited it, its lofty price tag suggests that the property has entered a new Golden Age.

