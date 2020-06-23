Quantcast
Home of the Week: Inside The Weeknd’s Gorgeous $25 Million LA Mansion and Its Neon-Lit Car Garage

The five-car auto gallery can be lit up in three different hues of neon.

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion Photo: Alfred Yson

You could call it the ultimate Weeknd getaway. Nestled in the celebrity enclave of Hidden Hills, north of the Los Angeles sprawl, this sleek, farmhouse-style mansion has been home to Canadian music sensation Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, for the past three years.

Tesfaye, 30, who was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine for his estimated 2017 earnings of a staggering $92 million, reportedly paid $18.2 million for the then-new 13,500-square-foot home.

Set on three lush acres off an ultra-private road, the home is easy to spot on Google Earth for its eye-popping, bright-orange basketball court.

And at night, you might just spy the bright neon flooding out of the home’s jaw-dropping garage.

Built to accommodate Tesfaye’s rotating car collection—he’s currently said to own a 618 hp McLaren P1 hypercar, a Lamborghini Aventador SV roadster, a new Bentley Mulsanne and a classic 1980s Porsche 911—the mirror-floored auto gallery can switch between purple, blue and green neon lighting.

The five-bay garage also features glass-panelled doors and diffused ceiling lights to make it easier to gaze at the automotive masterpieces inside.

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

That orange neon basketball court makes the home easy to spot from above.  Photo: Alfred Yson

The compound itself features a two-story main house, a stand-alone guest cottage, an eight-stall barn, swimming pool, cabana, a gym and yoga room all surrounded by towering redwood trees, manicured grassy lawns and tall hedgerows for privacy.

A security gate and driveway leads to the main home’s concrete and grass parking area outside the elegant, though unpretentious two-level entry.

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

The magnificent back yard pool and cabana.  Photo: Alfred Yson

And in case you’re wondering, that line-up of automotive exotica parked outside—including a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV—aren’t The Weeknd’s latest toys. They were brought in for the photos.

Inside the main house, the interior design has a minimalist, almost Scandinavian look and feel. It’s all sleek white walls, high ceilings, and wide-plank wood floors. The rooms are all large, airy, and open-plan with huge, black-framed glass pocket doors for indoor/outdoor living.

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

The grand entryway.  Photo: Alfred Yson

The chef’s kitchen features twin waterfall granite islands, a professional-grade stove and a vast stainless fridge and freezer. Close by there’s a climate-controlled wine cellar lit in blue neon.

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

The family room.  Photo: Alfred Yson

The adjoining family room features a sleek, marble-framed fireplace and doors opening out on to a heated and covered patio for al fresco dining. On this main level, there’s also a formal dining area, a movie screening room, elegant office and corner bar.

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

The dining room.  Photo: Alfred Yson

An elegant wooden staircase leads to the second floor with its seven bedrooms, including the master suite with its huge walk-in closet, marble-lined bathroom with separate tub and shower and a private terrace.

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

The master suite.  Photo: Alfred Yson

Outside, overlooking the infinity-edged saltwater pool, the two-bedroom 1,200-square-feet guest cottage offers expansive covered areas for lounging.

As for the home’s eight-stall barn, Tesfaye decided to forgo the horses in favor of exercise equipment, comfy sofas and a ping-pong table.

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

The stately office.  Photo: Karina Guevara

There’s no word on whether he plans to take the table with him to his new digs on the 18th floor of the boutique Beverly West condo tower on LA’s Wilshire Boulevard, which he bought last December for $21 million. The four-bedroom, 8,200-square-foot penthouse takes up the entire floor of the 22-story tower.

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

The screening room.  Photo: Karina Guevara

The singer, known for such megahits as “Wicked Games,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills,” is looking to sell the Hidden Hills home though broker Angel Salvador at The Agency, who holds the $24.995 million listing.

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

The property’s crown jewel just might be this garage.  Photo: Alfred Yson

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

The wine room.  Photo: Alfred Yson

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

The guest cottage.  Photo: Alfred Yson

The Weeknd’s $25m LA mansion

A gated, private driveway leads to the home.  Photo: Alfred Yson

ad