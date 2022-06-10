Hugh Jackman’s Glitzy NYC Triplex Just Hit the Market for $39 Million

After more than a decade, Hugh Jackman has decided to bring down the curtain on his longtime New York City triplex.

The Australian actor, who recently returned to Broadway in a revival of The Music Man, bought the lavish West Village triplex with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for $21 million back in 2008, according to records. Now, the two-time Tony Award winner has put the five-bedroom pad up for sale with the Corcoran Group for $38.9 million.

The A-lister’s 11,000-square-foot abode is located in a ​​boutique tower, known as 176 Perry Street, which was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier. It’s also the only apartment in the building to have interiors penned by the architect, according to listing agent Deborah Grubman.

“This is a spectacular apartment where, quite simply, what you see is what you get,” Grubman told Robb Report via email.

Starting on the eighth floor, there is a giant recreation room with a terrace overlooking the Hudson River, along with four ensuite bedrooms and a library that could be used as a fifth guest room.

At the heart of the ninth floor lies a double-height great room. With walls of windows, it provides western sunset views of the Hudson and New York Harbor. Elsewhere on this floor, you’ll have access to a gourmet kitchen, a dining room that doubles as a gallery and a home office. There’s also a gas fireplace to keep you cozy on those cold New York winters.

The 10th floor is dedicated entirely to the lavish primary suite. It comprises a luxe bathroom with double sinks, a spa, sauna and dressing room. There’s also a studio and exercise area because, hey, Wolverine needs to work out somewhere.

Each of the three floors has an accompanying terrace, of course, and they’re all connected by a sculptural, spiral staircase.

In terms of amenities, the full-service condo comes complete with a high-tech fitness center, a 24-hour doorman and a concierge. Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Perry Street Restaurant is also conveniently located inside the building. Plus, there are only 10 units in the tower in total, which means you have plenty of privacy. As for your neighbors, you’ll likely be in rare company. In addition to Jackman, celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Ian Schrager have called 176 Perry Street home over the years.

Check out more photos: