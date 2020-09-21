Quantcast
// RR One

Inside a Pink Waterfront Mansion in Miami That Looks Like a Fairytale Castle

"Marrying Millions" star Bill Hutchinson just listed the pink palace for $8.25 million.

Marrying Millions house Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

Marrying Millions star Bill Hutchinson has just listed his six-bedroom, seven-bath mansion in Miami’s Coconut Grove for $8.25 million. The mansion really does look like a castle with its soaring, 30-foot ceilings, spacious great hall and unique architectural details, such as Romeo and Juliet-worthy stone terraces and balconies. Maybe it’s no accident that Hutchinson bought it in the first place, as the youngest of his six children is named King.

Related

The home has 65 feet of water frontage and its own private dock as well as a keystone-edged infinity pool overlooking the channel.

Inside, the 12,800-square-foot pink palace seems like both castle and cathedral with its gothic touches, such as carved archways and columned passages, as well as those massive stained glass windows in the great hall and one of the bedrooms. Some of the grand and quirky (for Miami, at least) details include stone fireplaces, antique stained-glass windows, French cast bronze chandeliers, cast stone window tracery and Jerusalem stone floors.

While many of the details take their inspiration from prior centuries, the home’s interior style is comfortably modern.

The huge chef’s kitchen includes a La Cornue stove and range—and massive blue hood. The master suite is vast, with an equally impressive ensuite bathroom with its soaking tub. An there’s an elevator that takes you up to the rooftop sundeck, if you don’t feel like lounging at the pool down below or want to catch the best sunset views.

The home is located at 1840 S. Bayshore Lane in Coconut Grove.  Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

The 62-year-old Lifetime star bought the home in 2016 and is selling it to move back to Dallas with his 22-year-old girlfriend and costar, Brianna Ramirez and his family, where his children are enrolled in school and where his real estate business is headquartered.

The Miami manse, built in 2009 and located at 1840 S. Bayshore Lane, is listed with Chad Carroll and Matthew Dugow of Compass. LeBron James owns a home on nearby on Crystal View Court.

Check out more photos of the property below:

The great hall.  Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

Marrying Millions house

The living room.  Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

Marrying Millions house

The TV room.  Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

Marrying Millions house

The dining room.  Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

Marrying Millions house

The master bedroom.  Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

Marrying Millions house

Another of the six bedrooms.  Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

Marrying Millions house

Stained-glass windows in one of the bedrooms.  Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

Marrying Millions house

The roofdeck.  Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

Marrying Millions house

The private dock.  Photo: Courtesy of The Carroll Group

More Celebrity Homes

Latest Galleries in Celebrity Homes

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad