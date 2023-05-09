Jackie Kennedy’s Former Summer Home in the Hamptons Just Listed for $55 Million

If you’re thinking of snagging a summer house in the Hamptons, the estate where Jackie Kennedy Onassis once vacationed could be your next getaway.

Aptly named Lasata, the Native American word for “place of peace,” the palatial property has been hoisted onto the market for a cool $55 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Originally built in 1917 by architect Arthur C. Jackson, the abode was previously owned by John Vernou Bouvier Jr., who was the grandfather of the former First Lady. The roughly seven-acre spread is said to be where Onassis would often spend her summers as a child.

Lasata, the former childhood summer home of Jackie O, just listed for $55 million Stephen Kent Johnson/OTTO

Today, the residence is being offered up by Hollywood producer David Zander, who bought the pad in 2018 from fashion designer and Tiffany’s former chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff. During Zander’s five years of ownership, he has made substantial renovations to the 8,500-square-foot main house, including revamping the interiors and rebuilding parts of the exterior.

“Every time I think there’s a spot in the house that I love the most, I go and sit somewhere else and I love that the most,” Zander told the WSJ. The Spring Breakers producer tapped Pierre Yovanovitch for the design and brought in French landscape architect Louis Benech to tackle the formal gardens.

French interior designer Pierre Yovanovitch updated the interiors during a recent renovation Stephen Kent Johnson/OTTO

Internally, you’ll find hardwood flooring, beamed ceilings, and oversized casement windows throughout. The living room is completely flooded with natural light and features glass French doors. Elsewhere, the dining room sports built-in bookshelves and a cozy fireplace. In addition to the eight-bedroom estate, the grounds of Lasata also comprise a separate two-bedroom guest cottage, a large swimming pool, a pool house, and a three-car garage.

“It’s so well known in town,” Eileen O’Neill of Corcoran, who holds the listing with Ed Petrie of Compass, told the newspaper of the compound. “It’s such a part of East Hampton history as well as American history. So that definitely is a draw for people.”

Click here to see all the photos of Lasata.